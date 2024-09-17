3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Happiness On September 18, 2024

We've got an interesting day ahead of us, as September 18, 2024, lets us know that the doors to happiness are now opening. Our astrology readout shows us that during the transit of the Moon conjunct Neptune, we are more in touch with our emotions. However, we're not letting them overrule us.

We allow ourselves to be vulnerable, which for three zodiac signs may be new territory. At one point, we might not have been able to experience the happiness available to us because we decided to let down our guard; we feel happy we did.

If we're going to live this life to the fullest, then we'll have to own up to the fact that experience is only made possible when we are vulnerable. During Moon conjunct Neptune, we are both vulnerable and courageous. We want experience. We want happiness. We want to know that we can live in this happiness, and as of this day, we will.

Three zodiac signs enter a season of happiness on September 18, 2024.

1. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Experience has shown you that you need to be challenging if you are to endure what life shovels out for you, and on September 18, it will hit you that maybe you're a little too tough, as you seem to be stoic and stone-like, so much so that you've been avoiding feelings of happiness.

You haven't gotten excited about anything in a while because you fear it will disappoint or hurt you. What you've done here is build your walls so high that nobody can leap over them. That's prevented love from coming into your world in earnest.

This day's transit, Moon conjunct Neptune, creates a space of change for you, Capricorn. Neptune reminds you that life is short, and you are here to enjoy it and experience love and vulnerability. You enter a season of happiness by allowing this influence to reach you.

2. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You may not have felt this way last week, as you've been clutching very tightly to the ways of your past, but there's just something that has you believing that it's OK to take a chance. You, like all of us, do not want to be hurt or let down by people, so you've backed away from any real-life experience with them.

Because you've got the helpful transit of Moon conjunct Neptune on your side, Aquarius, you will find that this day brings you in and shows you that you are a social creature who needs to feel loved and cared for. It's nice to think you can do it all alone, but this day shows you that, in your case, having someone in your life might be better.

This is the one thing you've been holding off, and yet, you know that as soon as you go for it and accept that it's OK to want to be with someone, you crush all the prior unhappiness and walk right into the season of joy. It's all waiting for you, Aquarius. It's your move.

3. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The Moon conjunct Neptune, a transit your zodiac signs adapt to well, is upon us, and for Pisces, this could be the turning point regarding happiness and contentment. We speak of vulnerability in this blog and how important it is to experience love and happiness. This is your day to feel that vulnerable.

You can gauge how vulnerable you need to be and that you don't have to give it all away. But you can't live in that Ivory Tower anymore, either; you have to trust in the universe that it's OK to be with people, be around friends, and make more of them.

It's all about trust. You like to feel safe hey, who doesn't? Well, Moon conjunct Neptune ushers you right through the door to that safe space, but that space is filled with love and perhaps even romance. It's OK to have this experience. Let the season of happiness begin now!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.