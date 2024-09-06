3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wishes Come True After Mercury Squares Uranus On September 7, 2024

Wishes come true for those who believe on September 7, 2024. If astrology is correct, then we'll be utilizing the forces behind the transit of Mercury square Uranus to help us manifest the very things we want at this time. Because this is no ordinary transit, we'll get there but first, we'll have to work for it. Mercury square Uranus teaches us a few lessons the hard way, but that doesn't mean failure. It means certain success. We just have to know that three zodiac signs will have to work for it, but it will feel so good in the long run.

Advertisement

What becomes clear is that we must choose whether or not the wish we want is indeed 'what we want.' This is huge, whether it sounds like it or not. We are looking at the chance to have our wish come true and the idea of backing out at the last moment, just in case what we thought we wanted isn't exactly what we want — twisted, yes, interesting, also yes.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs see wishes come true after Mercury squares Uranus on September 7, 2024.

1. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You don't feel as though you ask for too much in this lifetime, but you do know that certain things absolutely must be fulfilled if you are to reach that kind of happiness. During the transit of Mercury square Uranus, at least one of your wishes will come true. What this one wish does, as it manifests as reality, is that it inspires you to continue with your wish plan. If you can make one thing happen, then why not the entire slew of wishes? You aren't selfish about it, but you do get stoked for more, and this transit shows you that you can do everything you want.

The kicker here will be patience. Can you stick with it long enough to see it come true, this wish of yours? You will see one wish come true on this day and it will get you so excited over the idea that such things are possible. This turns out to be a very positive day for you, Taurus.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

While it's nice to think that this could be an extraordinary day for you in terms of seeing a dream of yours come true, you will also have a moment of pause. This is intentional and set up for you by the transit of Mercury square Uranus; it's meant to make you think. And you're here to think about whether you want this to come true for you. Here's you're moment of truth, Libra: you're about to get what you want, but this squared transit puts into your mind the idea that maybe you don't want it after all.

Advertisement

That's why this is such an important day: it shows you that you can change your life, but this change depends on a strong mind and a clear vision. This is where being careful what you wish for comes into play. So, take care when making wishes on this day, Libra, as they may just come true for you.

3. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

When Mercury squares Uranus this Saturday, you'll face some old memories and possible regrets. You are tired of regretting and even more tired of living in the past. You wish to move on in peace and harmony with the universe. You get your wish, Sagittarius. While your wish is very broad and somewhat general, it surely does the trick for you, as all you want is to move on and be free. You are tired of being a slave to a memory that is long gone, and on this day, you get to walk away from it finally.

This is really good news for you, Sagittarius, as it works well with your freedom-seeking personality. Yes, you've made mistakes in your life, and so have we all, but you've only come to understand recently that you don't have to carry these memories around like unwanted baggage. Your wish for a life free from the past comes true. Good luck!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.