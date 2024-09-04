3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On September 5, 2024

There's a good chance that on Thursday, September 5, many of us will experience what could only be called a turn of fortune as things seem to suddenly get better in our lives. While this kind of energy is available to all, we will see that the day's astrology shows us that it will favor three zodiac signs, thanks to the presence of Moon conjunct Venus in our cosmic sky.

As soon as the day begins, we may feel something shift in the way that we humans tend to pick up on vibes. Something is 'off,' yet it's the right kind of 'off.' We sense that we're about to receive either good news or something that will instill in us even more confidence.

Advertisement

We feel good about our moves, and because of the Moon conjunct Venus, we feel loving and kind towards others. The three zodiac signs who experience this turn of events also get to be a part of creating even more good fortune. We could consider a springboard for more and more serendipitously joyful events.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on September 5, 2024.

1. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

So, it seems that you are part of it all, after all, Taurus, and what's meant by this is that you have started to feel as if the world is revolving over there and that you've somehow been excluded. While this isn't the way you usually think, you sometimes let depression get the better of you, even when you fight it.

On September 5, during the transit of Moon conjunct Venus, you'll notice that the tides have turned when you feel fortunate about things. Maybe someone you love has reached out to you and made your day, or perhaps you're just willing to see things from the positive side now.

Advertisement

Because the Moon conjunct Venus is the kind of event that brings with it love and positivity, you'll apply those things to your life without even knowing it. Unconsciously, you'll decide to be a part of the love, which may turn out to be even bigger. Romantic love has not left you alone, Taurus. Be on the lookout!

2. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Things are looking up for you, Virgo, in so much as you have finally tired of being angry and upset about things you cannot control. Okay, you get it; you can't control certain things, and if you let yourself get upset by frustration, you'll have no life to complain about. And that's how the transit Moon conjunct Venus comes to rescue you.

On September 5, you'll feel your desire to be rid of a bad attitude will finally work for you. You aren't kidding around anymore; you are fed up with your behavior and want something to look forward to. Moon conjunct Venus brings good fortune; you're ready for it now.

That's how this day turns your life around, Virgo, and for the first time in a long while, you're not going to fight it. You can't help but feel loving and kind, and you'll also see that many people in your life want you around; they want to be with you, share with you, and show you how loved you are.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Well finally! It seems you've put in enough time and effort to see something good happen in your life, and while you've waited through so many frustrating moments, everything changes for you on a dime. Thankfully so.

What you'll pick up on during Moon conjunct Venus is the idea that the only missing piece is love. Okay, so what does that even mean? It means that you have felt love was the only thing you were missing at the heart of what you want in your life. And now, it's here, and while it scares you a little, it's real.

Advertisement

So, your sudden turn of events becomes the first bit of a love story starring you, Sagittarius. Can you believe it? You're finally in love, and there's finally someone you can trust. If that isn't a turn of fortune, who knows? We know one thing: it makes you very, very happy.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.