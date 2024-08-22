A relationship is about the art of relating to one another with love. To improve your relationship, you also must reflect on how you both relate to one another, often where challenges or difficulties arise. This may show up as not listening, holding space, having followed through, or even accepting one another, creating arguments and a desire for separation.

To heal a relationship, you also must be willing to improve your relating skills, which is precisely what the energy of retrograde Mercury in Leo and Mars in Gemini will bring on Friday, August 23. It’s essential to remain open to what comes up and not let pride or ego get in the way of seeing how a minor change might create the most significant difference in your romantic relationship.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for August 23, 2024:

Aries

There is sometimes a difference between your intent and how your partner perceives it. Just because you have positive and loving intentions doesn’t mean your partner can always see that. And while it’s not necessarily any fault of either of you, it doesn’t mean you can’t work to make it better. Try seeing what it is your partner needs instead of just approaching them the same way you have had other relationships in the past.

Taurus

It may serve you well to try to be a little more flexible when it comes to working with your partner, Taurus. While you do have great ideas and vision for the future, it doesn’t mean that your partner’s opinion doesn’t have value as well. Try to create more space to have loving conversations and embrace flexibility so that you can fully enjoy the love that is meant for you.

Gemini

You can’t keep treating your partner as an option, Gemini, and wonder why the relationship isn’t going where you had hoped. While it is important to have a healthy attachment to your partner, approaching a relationship too casually can create unnecessary challenges.

Try to validate your partner’s role in your life more, and also let yourself genuinely fall in love as that is the only way to actually enjoy it.

Cancer

You can’t be loved for all you are, Cancer, until you allow yourself to actually show your full self to your partner. If you’ve been tiptoeing around in your relationship recently, afraid to say too much or be completely honest about your feelings. But this only creates a disconnect, not a deeper love. Try instead to validate your own feelings and needs so that you can be a part of an important turnaround in your connection.

Leo

If all you are looking for right now is a casual relationship, Leo, then you just need to own that fact. There is no rule that says you have to get on the road to marriage or even commitment, but owning your truth is important not only for yourself but the person you’re engaging with. It’s okay if you need to keep romantic matters light right now, but to actually show up as your best self, you need to start being more honest about that.

Virgo

Changing your mind is not a threat to your romantic relationship, sweet Virgo. Instead, that denotes positive growth and healing. You might benefit from having some time to yourself to go over your feelings and visions for the future, noting what has changed, and trying to identify the reason why it has. As you get more comfortable with your new ideals, it will also be easier to start implementing them into your relationship.

Libra

You can’t ignore your truth, dear Libra, and expect to have the romantic life that you’ve dreamed of. Instead, it’s time to see that truth really is the highest expression of love, whether it’s for your partner or yourself. The more honest you can be about where your intuition is guiding you, the more opportunities for expansion and love you will begin to see in your life.

Scorpio

It’s not always you, Scorpio — sometimes it’s your environment too. It may feel hard to embrace all the recent growth you’ve accomplished because you’re still finding yourself in the same situations and places. But that only means it’s now time to change your external life to align with your inner work.

Seize control over your life and realize that you deserve to be in places that build you up and help you continue to manifest the romance you desire.

Sagittarius

While financial independence is important, Sagittarius, you may have to make a decision between work and love at this time. Remember that money, no matter how much it can buy, can’t be used to attract the love and connection you so desperately want in your life. And as much as it may seem like you have to choose between these two areas of your life, it’s really about figuring out the sense of balance that works for you and your partner.

Capricorn

Try to create some positive moments of quality time with your partner, Capricorn. While not all issues can be fixed by spending an evening or day together, it doesn’t mean that it can’t significantly improve matters.

When you create time for your partner that feels good, not only are you investing in the relationship, but also in yourself. Your romantic relationship should feel like your respite from the world and right now, that may be all you need.

Aquarius

You can’t always plan when those pinnacle moments of transformation will occur in your relationship, dear Aquarius, but you can choose to be ready for them. Your relationship and life by default are changing, bringing in more love, joy, and connection.

But you have to let yourself have an open mind, without worrying you will ruin matters or even lose out on some important part of life. Try to be ready for a serious conversation so that you can experience all you’ve ever desired love to be.

Pisces

When the universe presents you with a chance for a divine re-do, Pisces, you owe it to yourself to seize the opportunity. Nothing that is meant for you is ever missed, but sometimes you do have to do a bit more work to be ready for it.

Now that you are, there is a second chance arriving that will bring not only the love, but the home and family you’ve always desired, you just have to allow yourself to take it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.