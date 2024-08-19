A full Moon in Aquarius this week on the 19th will bring closure and prompt the collective to analyze what we need to do to start fresh. We are experiencing a plethora of changes now, which is why things can feel frustrating, and the Sun entering Virgo on the 22nd can enhance the energy even more.

Virgo’s ruler, Mercury, is still retrograde, Mars is conjunct with Jupiter, and the Full Moon in Aquarius continues to add to the pressure. The Mutable planets are also challenging one another, making this a time when patience is essential, especially with how we communicate. The Mercurial energy in the sky makes this another potent week when writing and journaling can help us recalibrate.

Luna can remind us that it is fine to stop and breathe. Impulsivity will work against us now, so the best medicine is to plan accordingly and not to compare your progress with others.

What each zodiac sign can manifest this week before August 25, 2024.

Aries: friends

Your friendships this week will take center stage as you analyze who has your back and who does not during this Full Moon transit. With the Sun entering Virgo this week, utilize this energy now to get you to where you want.

The challenges can excite you as you prepare to problem-solve and multi-task if needed. You will be more conscious of the support you receive from others.

Getting ahead can be a smoother process as long as you are prepared to give it your all, especially now with Jupiter in Gemini pushing you to learn new things and explore new horizons.

Journal Prompt: What type of love would you like to have surrounding you? Who are the people that inspire you? Have you tapped into the creative energy during Leo season?

Taurus: an opportunity

Grounding and being more present with yourself may allow you to handle the incoming pressures. The Sun in Virgo can bring a lot of inspiration to your world as long as you know how to incorporate love and passion into your life.

The Full Moon in Aquarius is the notable transit of this week, escalating the tensions building over the last month. It is your time to acquire discipline and be more open to changes that are on the horizon. Instead of using the same tools, try to experiment by educating yourself on new things that can help you push ahead.

Journal Prompt: Have you received praise for the work you have done? Discuss your accomplishments during Leo season. What do you plan to learn or expand on during this Virgo season?

Gemini: a project

The transits are building, making the next several weeks feel more conflicting with some chaos. You are prompted to work with what you have and not rush through because It can also be a transit where you will need to learn to be patient with yourself and others since Mars in your sign will be making a square to Saturn.

The Full Moon in Aquarius adds a lot of potent energy, nevertheless, the lessons you acquire now will help you to make breakthroughs and transform as long as you give yourself the space needed. Virgo season starts on the 22nd, allowing you to surprise yourself with your creativity. A time to build upon stronger foundations so your dreams can take flight.

Journal Prompt: What are your school or vocational goals for the month? Do you feel that you have mentors that inspire you? What valuable lessons have you learned from others in the last six months?

Cancer: a reward

As the transits continue brewing, you will be asked to be your hero. Virgo season helps you find your confidence, making this a powerful transit where the connections you make can allow you to feel more empowered and help you admire your projects and work.

The Full Moon allows you to shed your old skin and embrace this new and wiser version of yourself. Let go of the thoughts that are holding and controlling you, and be more willing to embrace the optimism that will surely pour your way once we get through these transits. It is a time to see things in a new light that will continue to help you elevate.

Journal Prompt: How are you praising yourself in the next several weeks? How have you helped others during the last six months? Do you feel like you are taking care of yourself?

Leo: a support system

Love and chaos can be tied to this transit as you find your voice and see what you desire in those relationships. The past serves as a good teacher so that the relationships you have in the present do not feel stunted. You are here prepared to see how you will continue on your journey to progression as the energies now allow you to see what you can add to your career.

Virgo season can be a period when putting your plans into action is much easier. You may become more of a visionary, looking ahead and effortlessly showing others your talent. The week is also a friendly reminder to embrace the support system surrounding you that continues to nurture and aid you during these transits.

Journal Prompt: Do you feel as if you are doing many things on your own in the last six months? Have you asked others for help? What powerful messages about your relationship did you learn when the Sun was in your sign?

Virgo: a social network

A guiding light may be tied to this transit as your routines and work ethic evolve. Saturn is showing you how to bridge your gaps with others and be more emotionally intelligent through this process. It can be easy to shun and do things independently, but you will see the importance of collaboration through these transits, showing that you need better connections, trust, and rapport with others

if you want to continue learning and growing. Friendships can be healing and are important, so honor them. Virgo season can be a good time to show others who you are and embrace the spotlight.

Journal Prompt: Who are the good friends in your life? What are the qualities that make a good friend? Are you open to meeting new people?

Libra: a partnership opportunity

While the Virgo season helps you recharge and reflect, the Full Moon may impart valuable lessons about love and trust. There will be a focus on your romantic life now, with the Moon adding excitement to your relationship house.

It can be a period where you meet new people or reconnect with partners from the past. Nevertheless, the energy now may allow you to nourish and heal through reflecting on prior relationship experiences. You may learn that when you are surrounded by a partner who encourages, teaches, and inspires, it can bring honesty, romance, and optimism to your relationship.

Journal Prompt: How has love transformed you in the past? What are the qualities you want in a partner? Have you achieved a balance with home and the responsibilities you have at work or school?

Scorpio: an action plan

It can feel surreal now as the transits continue to surprise you, but you know that you are focusing a lot on evolving and being more in tune with adapting to the surprises that this energy will add to your plate.

This transit will allow you to see the dreams you continue to hold onto and those that need to be modified. Mercury is still retrograde, and Virgo season will begin on the 22nd, allowing you to brainstorm.

Your dreams and career can be a priority during this time since Saturn is giving you direction. Doing the work can also feel much more comforting because you know you can finish it if you continue at your desired pace.

Journal Prompt: What adjustments have you made to your schedule to stay ahead? Are you making any changes to your plans during this retrograde period?

Sagittarius: a vision for the future

The focus now could be on the pursuit of your educational goals or you can be more aware of what you need to learn to make a project come to life. The Full Moon in Aquarius shows you the value of connection and communication with others because they can push you to develop your talents in ways you never imagined.

You will be more willing to bounce ideas with others and to work on your projects with more self-assurance. Virgo season can catapult you to discover what makes you passionate about what you want to learn and grow. What you uncover now can also help you feel more aligned with your career path.

Journal Prompt: What are some of the compromises you have made in relationships? What direction do you want to go in your career or with school?

Capricorn: an opportunity

You are on a roll with these transits, allowing you to take control with much more pride in your planning process. The value of community and friendships comes to light, and this can be a period where you may be more inclined to reconcile with others, especially with Mercury still retrograde. Now is your moment to dream big, but make a practical plan to get to where you want.

With Virgo season beginning on the 22nd, it can be a time when you will be more open to researching and studying. Being mindful of your energy can allow you to stay ahead and feel more refreshed as Mercury continues its transit.

Journal Prompt: How are you showing up for yourself during these transits? Discuss how you have switched up your routines during Leo season. Have you given yourself a break when stressed?

Aquarius: an improved schedule

As the Full Moon graces your ascendant, this can be a check-in period to reflect on the last six months because these learning experiences allow you to transform. People can notice you during this time and see how your best qualities shine through. The period may boost your confidence as you uncover your accomplishments and decide to fine-tune what isn’t working for you regarding your day-to-day.

Virgo season can help you unlock your power, another ingredient in the recipe for your success. Enlightenment and discovering your courage can also be manifestations of the transit. You are seeing what you can create and build, and seeing your potential can keep you motivated.

Journal Prompt: Discuss your talents and gifts. What did you learn during Leo season, and what do you hope to expand upon during Virgo season? What moments in your life have allowed you to discover your power?

Pisces: improved relationships

With this Full Moon, the attention may be on the self and how you have learned and adapted in the last several months. You are here to turn the page, and looking toward the next chapter can feel like an exhilarating experience.

On the 22nd, the Sun enters Virgo, shifting your attention towards relationships. The energy can feel potent now as you dig deeper into the past to learn more about those dynamics you have in the present.

Virgo season can help you repair friendships and even relationships with colleagues. You can feel much more efficient now because of Saturn’s impact, which helps you traverse obstacles. A time to continue believing in yourself and your potential.

Journal Prompt: Are you embracing leadership positions? How do you plan to elevate your relationships during this Virgo season?

Advertisement

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.