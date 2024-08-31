Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On September 1, 2024

On this first day of September, we will see that not only is this going to be a month of healing, but we're going to feel that this particular day is the first of many to come where we can't help but feel as though a healing vibe accompanies our every move. Astrology shows us that we've got Uranus retrograde beginning and brings us good luck and peace of mind.

Uranus in retrograde may sound foreboding, but it's anything but. What this transit allows us to do is to get our lives together; we are not confused on this day; in fact, we gravitate towards answers. We find solutions to long-asked questions, and we feel satisfied by the answers we receive.

Healing energy surrounds three zodiac signs on September 1, 2024, and it easily works with the waning energy of the year, in general. We are now entering a new period, a cool-down season, and this is exactly what we need to get our lives back into order. Uranus in retrograde slows the chaotic roll down, considerably.

Healing energy surrounds three zodiac signs on September 1, 2024

1. Taurus

You will receive word that will do nothing short of setting you free. You have needed to hear something for months now, and just knowing where you stand is enough to make you feel as though you are healed from past pain.

During this day's transit of Uranus retrograde, everything takes on a different tone, and so much of it concerns your attitude. At first, you might have been cautious and hesitant about making certain moves, but now you feel you have all the universal healing energy you need to move on with your life.

Because Uranus is part of this day's plan, you can snap out of it and get on with your life. You've needed to know that the healing you've wanted was real, and this Sunday, you'll have all the proof you need, Taurus. Something will happen that will let you know in no uncertain terms that you are free to heal and start anew.

2. Gemini

If you could imagine a day when it all starts making sense, it would probably be the first day of the month. There's something about this day that has you feeling fresh and ready for whatever comes your way. You've spent most of August stressing out, and you have your reasons, but you certainly don't need more of the same.

September 1 introduces the Uranus retrograde, and for you, Gemini, this means an entirely different outlook on whatever irked you previously. You are no longer interested in holding on to this problematic attitude; you feel you're moving toward health and healing.

Because Uranus is now in retrograde, you'll get a chance to slow down and reassess things, which will help you see it all in proper perspective. All it takes is for you to adopt a positive attitude to whatever it is you're involved with, and before long, you'll see that what you're doing is allowing yourself to heal and mend.

3. Virgo

Healing energy surrounds you during the Uranus retrograde, and this is precisely what you need to do, as you've really been feeling overwhelmed lately. On September 1, you're already in Virgo season, and you can draw strength and confidence from this passage alone.

However, there are mental-emotional hurdles you need to cross if you are to feel truly healed and ready to move forward, and it will be on this day that you find out what you need to do. You feel as though the universe is speaking directly to you, Virgo, as you understand that there are certain things in your life that you cannot return to.

This is a major lesson, but it cannot be undone once learned. It would be best if you had this healing energy and weren't saying "no" to it. It may be scary for you to take on such unknown territory, but you are so brave, and if anyone can absorb the healing vibes of the day, it's you, Virgo. Healer, heal thyself!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.