5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On August 22, 2024

We have an important astrological transit to contend with on August 22. The Sun will transition from Leo into Virgo, and Virgo Season officially begins. The collective energies shift.

Your desire to grow, show, and shine without limits becomes exploration. You can turn ideas into realistic ventures. Never forget that Mercury rules Virgo. But then again, Virgo likes to be underestimated while mercurially aligning everything in its favor.

The Sun's relationship to Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius is also highlighted here as beneficial. You will thrive when you choose to be true to yourself in the secret recesses of your mind, even if you feel as if you cannot be your true self outside of the world. That will help you identify true soul tribe mates and move away from what's not for you to what is.

Finally, with Venus in Virgo also acting as a benefactor, the Virgo energy is strong! So, choose more earthly ways of expressing yourself and manifesting your desires. Sometimes, the key to success is to be more receptive and patient.

Sweetness of spirit can often inspire one faster and reveal ideas hidden in plain sight. That's the collective's quirky message for Thursday, August 22, 2024, and their daily horoscopes. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under its influence. They are Virgo, Aquarius, Gemini, Aries, and Pisces. Let's see why.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on August 22, 2024.

1. Virgo

The best zodiac sign for Virgo to work with is Pisces.

The best time of the day for Virgo will be 11 am - 12 pm.

Virgo, people often remember Mercury rules Gemini, but you are ruled by Mercury, too. Well, they won't on Thursday because you'll be the last one saying “mischief managed”! In other words, no one can get one over on you now. That's your protective blessing for this day.

So unleash your creativity, and don't hold yourself back. The more you practice, the easier it will be to take the lead, present your ideas, and so on. What are you going to do first? Time's ticking!

2. Aquarius

The best zodiac sign for Aquarius to work with is Aries.

The best time of the day for Aquarius will be 2-3 pm.

Aquarius, the energy on Thursday has a weird quality to it. You may face a few adversaries or challengers who want to shake you up and see if they can kick you out of the running. Hold strong! You have the cosmic forces supporting you. They won't be able to accomplish much beyond revealing their own hand. The path ahead for you will be cleared even when you are not actively looking.

If you need emotional support, lean into your relationship with your best friends. After all, we share our joys and pains with our besties, and beautiful conversations will emerge from this.

3. Gemini

The best zodiac sign for Gemini to work with is Aquarius.

The best time of the day for Gemini will be 12 pm.

Gemini, take your time on Thursday and go slow. You will find yourself on intriguing paths, meeting intriguing people, and having intriguing conversations. It's all intrigue—as long as you stay open-minded.

You are also encouraged to actively choose what makes sense for you and your life whenever more than one option is presented on this day. Trust that inner voice. Your choice may not suit everyone, but that's okay. It must suit you and your life path. Follow that instinct!

4. Aries

The best zodiac sign for Aries to work with is Taurus.

The best time of the day for Aries will be 6-7 pm.

Aries, you are strong, capable, and absolutely immovable when you make up your mind. That's something you share with Taurus, too. Well, the energy on Thursday will support this strength in you and enable you to bulldoze every obstacle standing in your way. It's go time!

Just remember to balance out this fast-paced energy with some peaceful time indulging in self-care. Anything that helps you ground yourself, whether it's meditation, putting scented candles around your house, cooking food, or something else, will work!

5. Pisces

The best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with is Leo.

The best time of the day for Pisces will be 2-3 pm.

Pisces, you have magic at your fingertips on Thursday! Take advantage of it and bring your wishes to life. If you are artistic, you can channel this energy into your creations, too. Your work will be mindblown by its depth, clarity, and genius.

Also, if you want to splurge a little on yourself and get a luxury item, like a watch, perfume, or even a limited-edition book with sprayed edges, go for it! The motto of the day is — you only live once.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.