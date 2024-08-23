Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs After Mercury Sextiles Mars On August 24, 2024

There's a reason why many of us will feel joyful and relieved on August 24, and if we're to give credit where credit is due, then we'd have to tip our hat to this Mercury alignment with Mars, as this is the transit that's going to push us over the edge — in all the right ways. This day's astrology reading shows us that this is what we needed: a push.

We needed that final nudge that pushed us into a place where we could no longer look backward. The past does not hold the answers for us, and we finally get to that point on August 24. We will find that by being brave enough to confront the day head-on, we can conquer our fears and accept that all is well in our worlds.

Joy returns to us when Mercury aligns with Mars. While we may think of it all as a hard battle that we eventually win, it will still be a battle, and we may feel weary because of it. But victory is sweet, and while we may be tired, we are on the other side of it all now, and we will forge ahead, allowing joy to lead the way.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs after Mercury sextiles Mars on August 24, 2024.

1. Aries

Twemoji | Canva

When Mercury aligns with Mars in the world of Aries, we're looking at the fast track to health, happiness, and a definite positive feeling of well-being. Whatever you've been through in recent times, Aries, it seems as though the universe has pulled the plug on the roughness so that you can start to experience joy again.

The universe wants you to get back in touch with who you are, Aries, and that's a very powerful being. You deserve to be happy and secure, and you've gone through enough to tell the world that it's time you had a different set of circumstances: you want joy, and you'll receive this abundantly on August 24.

The truth about you, Aries, is that you are made up of love; you are a very loving and giving person, but you've got that other side of you — the warrior — and it's not always easy to maintain. It also gets in the way of your joy sometimes, but not on this day or while Mercury aligns with Mars.

2. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

You have never once in your life thought of yourself as a sad sack, but when someone else refers to you in this way, it not only blows your mind that someone would see you like that, but it makes you want to change that image, pronto. You want to come off as the life of the party, the happy person who rises above every time.

While this is not always possible, as you are only human and can't be a happy machine forever, you are someone who gets the hint and fast. When Mercury aligns with Mars, you'll snap out of this funk and show the world that you are the bringer of joy.

You can bring it because you can feel it within you, and so none of this is forced or false. All you really needed was to hear your friend tell you their impression of you, and when it didn't get with what you were really feeling, you changed it all. And now, you experience the joy that is all around you.

3. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

There's an interesting bit about why you can feel joy in your life again after a spell that seemed as though that well dried up. What you have come to know is that, of course, joy left you; it left because you made too much time for sorrow. You gave so much of yourself to the maintenance of misery that you forget what it's like to feel joy and happiness.

On Saturday, you get a thump on the head that wakes you up to "you are what you eat," or rather, you are what you think, and what you're thinking about is dreary and depressing. So, snap out of it. And when Mercury aligns with Mars, the snapping is real.

You've always been the most positive person, and so it shocks you at times, Sagittarius when you suddenly realize you've been giving way too much time to feeling crappy. You? It is not part of the plan, so you will consciously decide to be happy, and joy comes with it. That's how it works with you. You decide, and then ... it happens.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.