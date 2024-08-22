Hard Work Finally Pays Off For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 23, 2024

On Friday, August 23, 2024, this isn't just your ordinary end of the week. Friday comes with a happy surprise for three zodiac signs. They get an upgrade when their hard work finally pays off.

Astrology tells us we have a very special horoscope during Moon square Pluto. We see how the universe got behind the idea of transforming our lives so that we can feel justified by our hard work. We've worked hard, and on August 23, we get to see how appreciated we are.

Just in case we thought our work had gone unnoticed, we will be able to see that it's just the opposite, and for three zodiac signs, the transit of Moon square Pluto will absolutely prove to us that our efforts have not been made in vain. This is a good day, my friends — a day of reciprocity and balance.

Hard work finally pays off for three zodiac signs on August 23, 2024.

1. Taurus

You have resigned yourself to a life of hard work and, hopefully, great benefits. You are OK with working, as this is what it's all about in life. Very few people get away with a life of pure luxury, and it really does seem that our fate as human beings is to work, work, work.

However, you do have dreams of big payback and luxurious vacations. You aren't doing all this work just to get by; during the transit of Moon Square Pluto, you're pretty open about how you feel about where things are going at work. You want to know that whoever holds the purse strings has you in mind.

Fortunately, all that works out, as it's made very apparent to you that your hard work not only pays off but continues to do so as time goes on. You're smart, Taurus; you're not here for the love of it all, though you are a loving person. You're here for the paycheck, and you mean business.

2. Libra

When you get into something, you aren't doing it for free. What you're involved in may take expertise. You are the only one with what it takes. While you're ready, willing, and able to put your entire self into a project, you also expect your hard work to pay off. Why else would you dedicate so much time to it?

On August 23, during the transit of Moon Square Pluto, you'll see that it's very easy for you to communicate this kind of thinking to the ones in the position of paying you. You aren't afraid of your bosses, in the way that so many people are. You are the one in power here; you're the talent. You're what's needed.

Because you own that idea, you demand to be paid for your hard work, and the great part is that because Moon Square Pluto is such a powerful influence, those who have hired you are very much willing to give you what you want. This is a situation of mutual respect, so do not worry, Libra. Your hard work pays off — and it will again in the future.

3. Sagittarius

You have no regrets, except for one: you didn't ask for enough money to do what you do now. What you do now is what you've been doing for a lifetime, and you really aren't interested in this kind of free-for-all behavior, meaning you can't work for free anymore. People have taken advantage of you, and you are fed up with it.

Now, you'll have a very special astrological powerhouse transit to help you understand certain things. During Moon square Pluto, you'll see that it's easy enough for you to say "No" to the idea of giving it all away for free. And, by establishing borders, you win, Sagittarius.

This sets the new ways in motion, and while you may be surprised by it all at first, you'll soon realize that the only thing it took to get you from feeling robbed to feeling abundantly rewarded was you speaking up and demanding to be paid what you are worth. Once you know, you don't go back to not knowing. It's in the bag, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.