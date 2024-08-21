Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On August 22, 2024

Oh yeah, we've got some really good energy surrounding us on this day, Thursday, August 22, and we'll see it show up for three zodiac signs in ways that end up being extraordinarily healing. The day's astrology lets us know that we've just entered Virgo season, which means we are aware of what's taking place.

There comes a time in a person's life when we know it's time to either let go of another person and the relationship we've had with them or realize that we are living in the present and we can no longer let that person rule our world. Virgo is very good at getting to the point, and the point of the day is to let go and mend our hearts.

With the Sun in Virgo, we're taking care of business; in this case, we mean the business of the heart. We know ourselves very well; we know that we've given too much, that it's taken way too much out of us, and that we can't risk becoming depleted. On August 22, we get our mojo back; we allow ourselves to heal so that we may rebuild our confidence again.

Healing energy surrounds three zodiac signs on August 22, 2024.

1. Gemini

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You've got the Sun in Virgo, and you are ready to open shop. You've started to feel as though your dog days are now over. Whatever phase you've just gone through, no matter what you feel it took from you, you're quite simply over it. The healing zone has just been entered, and you are present for it.

August 22 is day one of your healing; you need this so much. You've also come to know and admit that half the problem was not about believing in yourself. You know how addictive that kind of negative reinforcement can be, and you simply can't keep it up during the Sun in Virgo.

This is where your healing starts in earnest, Gemini, and you won't let this moment pass you by. You are here for it, as you are tired of wasting your precious time, and right about now, you feel how precious it all really is. This is your life, Gemini, and during the Sun in Virgo, you're going to live it.

2. Libra

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You've taken just about all you can when it comes to being down in the dumps and getting down on yourself for it. There's just so much 'being downtrodden' you can stand, and it does appear that you'll be swinging back upwards during the Sun in Virgo.

This new season starts you off with a feeling you don't want to let go of, which has you remembering who you are. You have always considered yourself great, not superior, just great. Capable, talented, able — you can do all that you want to do; you just have to heal that heart of yours to make it real.

And the idea of healing seems very viable and real. You feel that whatever damage you've experienced no longer has a hold on you, so why bother giving it another second of your precious time? No reason at all. August 22 marks the new beginning and a time of great healing.

3. Sagittarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

It's taken you a very long time to realize that you don't have to do what others say and that being nice isn't necessarily the same as being good to yourself. You've been too nice to certain people and let them take over your personal life. This has hurt you, and you feel as though you need to do some serious healing now.

During the powerful Sun in Virgo, you'll prioritize yourself as you are the only one living your life. You do not owe anyone anything, Sagittarius, and if you feel you've overextended yourself to the point where you've suffered, then it's time to pull back on those reins.

You owe nothing. But you do owe yourself the peace and kindness of living a happy life that isn't about obligations to ideals that have nothing to do with how you really feel. This day marks the beginning of your true healing, and the energy of the Sun in Virgo heals you in ways you couldn't possibly predict.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.