What we will see take place on August 16, 2024, is a change of heart when it comes to how much of a stronghold we have on our hardships. What this means, according to astrology, is that, because of a transit as strong as Mars square Saturn, we get the chance to perceive our hardships from a different and more enlightening angle.

For three zodiac signs, this Friday brings great emotional change. This self-transformation lets us see what our troubles are worth if indeed they are worth anything. This is a big day for change and an important time to pay attention.

Advertisement

The three zodiac signs will know that, as of Friday, there's no going back; the hardships we've known as part of our journey are now coming to a halt. We created this situation, and we're taking responsibility for it, as well, and truly, all of this leads to a much happier outlook.

Advertisement

Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 16, 2024

1. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

For you, Cancer, one of the interesting parts of this day is how you figure something out about yourself. You know that you've been holding on to a certain kind of pain for too long; you are aware of this, and yet, you cling to the heartache as if it's doing something for you.

Advertisement

The only thing it's doing for you is holding you back, and you get the point finally. You're much further along than you think; so much of this clutching occurs because you're used to it. You are used to feeling down.

And, when you think of it, you'll conclude that this is all routine and no real feeling; you don't have the pain anymore, so why bother acting as if it's all so hard? It's no longer hard; you are free now to move past it — and you do.

2. Leo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

It's birthday season, Leo, and you are drumming up all the positive energy in the universe as you want your next year to be stellar. You are no longer enamored with the idea of being 'that person who always looks glum.' You want your old shiny smile back, and you plan on getting it back on Friday.

August 16 brings you the ample help of Mars Square Saturn, which drives the point home. And what would that point be, Leo? You know that this is all a choice. You can remain stuck, carrying the burdens of the past, or move on. Your choice.

Because Mars square Saturn deals with looking at one's inability to move forward, you will deny that in your life, and you will take the reins and end the hardships that you've kept going for far too long. It's time to let go; let yourself know joy, Leo, as it's so much a part of who you are.

Advertisement

3. Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

You have always known that what you're going through, or rather, what you've been going through recently, is not a permanent fixture in your life. However, you weren't sure when exactly this 'hardship' would end. Say hello to Friday, when Mars square Saturn lets you know that it's officially at the finale.

Advertisement

What spares you now is the idea that this little bit of hell you've gone through isn't something that will last and last indefinitely; there is an end in sight, and that ending makes itself known. Once this day is finished, you'll notice a lighter feeling inside your heart.

People have forgotten that one blunder you made, and even though there was so much more in your mind, you always imagined that you somehow did something so wrong that it turned people against you. Don't worry, Libra; this is a temporary hardship and one that will be kicked during Mars square Saturn. Tomorrow is another day!

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.