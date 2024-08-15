3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On August 16, 2024

Horoscopes for August 16, 2024 bring two Saturn transits and both can bring doubt into the mind, but only if you choose to let it in. Fortunately, astrology reveals that Saturn has a contender and one that won't stand for such nonsense. Say hello Moon trine Venus, which is here to kick self-doubt to the curb.

During Moon trine Venus, we will take a good, long look at ourselves and discover where we may have blown things out of proportion when it comes to stuff like bad self-image or feelings of paranoia We're just not half as bad as we've convinced ourselves we are, and three zodiac signs will get that message loud and clear this Friday. The only way we'll find true happiness is by allowing ourselves to feel good about ourselves. We will respect ourselves more and doubt ourselves less.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness on August 16, 2024.

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You've spent far too long wondering if you're good enough when you know in your heart that not only are you okay, you're actually the best. It's time to stop putting yourself down and own the fact that you are a superstar. On August 16 you get a chance to flaunt that part of you that you've dumbed down. Moon trine Venus is here to help you get past all of that self-doubt.

Advertisement

You want happiness, and you don't want to delay it any longer. Friday's astrology provides you with the perfect example of a positive environment. You trust in yourself and no longer feel the need to play into some negative idea of who you might have been. You are over it.

2. Gemini

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

The idea of overcoming self-doubt may be laughable to you, Gemini, as you've tried to do this before, and yet, you've always fallen back on the trail. You want to believe that you can get past all the negative thinking you do when it comes to your person, and you may get the chance to finally rise above it all, on Friday, August 16, 2024.

What you've got on your side is a fantastically positive transit called Moon trine Venus, and what this Venus transit will do for you is that it will point your glance towards that which is good about you ... and you will recognize it. Yes, you may have trouble with self-doubt, but that doesn't mean you can't see the good in yourself.

What Moon trine Venus helps you with is to expand on that good feeling so that you can see yourself as worthy and capable. Mostly, capable of having a happy life. Yes, Gemini, you are not being excluded in this one. The universe is extending an invitation to you. Happiness is very much something you are entitled to.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You need to forgive yourself right now, this second, so that you can move on with the rest of your life, Scorpio. Whatever you did in the past has created this void space inside you that eats up whatever happiness you can summon up. This cannot be done; this is your life, Scorpio, and you must find ways to make it a happy one.

During the transit of Moon trine Venus, you will get a jolt of positive energy and won't be able to deny it. What's going to take place is that you might not find your old crutches to fall back on, and you'll have to do this one-on guts alone. You can change your life.

Advertisement

You will overcome your self-doubt and create a space in the world that doesn't highlight your faults. You are so hungry for positive energy that you create it from thin air. Gone are the days when you slink back into the shadows; this is a great day for you and a new beginning as well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.