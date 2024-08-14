3 Zodiac Signs Attract Exciting New Opportunities On August 15, 2024

On August 15, 2024, we have a Capricorn Moon, and for three zodiac signs, there are opportunities all around us. Thursday's astrological chart points out that the power of Capricorn is the power of opportunity, but there's a catch here: we are the ones who attract the right set of circumstances to ourselves.

So, there's an element of work involved. We're not being handed anything out of pure chance. What will become obvious about the Capricorn Moon's work on our lives is that we are the ones who opened that gate and let in all the opportunities we will see.

Now, it's up to the three zodiac signs who are fortunate enough to strike while the iron is hot. If we can be as strong as to attract new opportunities, then we can take it one step further and act on them. We can finally manifest our dreams on Thursday.

Three zodiac signs attract new opportunities on August 15, 2024.

1. Gemini

On August 15, you will see that the opportunity that frustrated you is now out of your system. Because this anger has now dissolved, you've made more space in your psyche for new adventures to take place, whether you believe they will happen or not.

The Capricorn Moon is on your side, and with it comes new opportunities to get it right. You know that you tend to go overboard when things don't work out, but you've also started to see that this doesn't help. You need to clear a space so that the positive energy can enter.

That's what's made possible during the Capricorn Moon. This 'working person's' Moon shows you that all you have to do is believe that you'll get another chance, and you will. OK, so this last experience drove you crazy and dulled your shine, but it's time to get a fresh new shine on. Don't worry, you got this, Gemini.

2. Leo

What you need in your life right now is that one new chance to get it right, and that doesn't imply that you haven't been getting it right all along. You, Leo, are greedy for more, more, more. While this isn't a terrible thing, as you always want more 'good,' you may find that you drum up the universe so that the only thing you get is more.

You've got a Capricorn Moon to show you that you have to follow a set plan to get what you want. This means that your natural tendency to be spontaneous will not bring you success on August 15. What brings you the opportunity is preparedness.

That's so very Capricorn, and yet it works so well with your blazing personality. If you can hone it in, you can work wonders and you can make one little opportunity practically pan out as a miracle if you just play by the rules. You can do this, and you can have the success you want ... but ... patience, Leo. Patience and a plan.

3. Capricorn

It's time to introduce something new. You are just about finished with your last project, and you might feel as though you've got more than enough energy to apply to something new. Now, summon up an opportunity to match your will, Capricorn.

This is easy peasy. You're always the right person for the job. During the Capricorn Moon, it's as if all the gates to all the opportunities just line up for you to walk through. Thursday, you'll find that your biggest real-world problem is which option to choose.

Confidence is your calling card. You can always invent new and interesting things for yourself to do magically. Part of the fun for you is your ability to get others on board as well. So, on August 15, during the Capricorn Moon, don't be surprised if you and a couple of friends embark on a journey filled with chance, risk, and opportunity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.