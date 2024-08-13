4 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting On August 14, 2024

How nice would it be to learn from our daily horoscope that we're about to start something beneficial or even lucrative? On August 14, 2024 due to the astrological presence of Mercury in Leo, dreams of 'big payoffs' and lucrative returns might be in store for four zodiac signs.

This transit is very money-specific, and while some people don't like to talk about money, some of us have it on our minds night and day. We don't just want it on our minds — we want it in our pockets, and on Wednesday, August 14, during Mercury in Leo, we'll be entering a much more fortunate era than we've seen in months.

Four zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era on August 14, 2024 thanks to Mercury in Leo.

1. Taurus

You worked hard and have no plan to waste your hard-earned money. You have started to take an interest in investment propositions, and while this may all seem way too foreign to you, you're willing to set aside some time to learn a couple of the 'tricks of the trade.'

You're about to do yourself a favor, Taurus, as there's no wrong day to start getting wise about money, and you feel it's about time you did something other than spend and complain. You want to set yourself up with something that will bring you security one day, and with the transit of Mercury in Leo right here and now, you're doing the right thing.

You are walking into a fortunate era in your life, Taurus, because you want to, and it just so happens that the cosmos supports such thinking. You can create the financial security you desire if you stick with the plan. Now ... to learn what that plan is all about.

2. Gemini

Because Mercury in Leo is on your side, you will want to put off that dark mood and get into something much more positive and inviting. You know yourself very well, Gemini, and you know how when things don't work out, you tend to 'throw the baby out with the bathwater,' as the old cliche says. But not today!

You recognize that something special is happening and want to be a part of it. You aren't content to hang out and lick your wounds, as the reality shows: You don't have any unhealed wounds now, so what's your excuse? You have none, and you know it.

That's why this day marks the beginning of you acknowledging that you're a winner and that to remain a winner, you have to work hard and pave the way for your future self. You are walking into a very fortunate era, Gemini, and you want to greet it with a smile.

3. Leo

It doesn't take much to put you in a good mood, and it takes even less energy to get yourself jazzed up to make money. On August 14, you'll be in the right headspace to get your act together, and with the help of Mercury in Leo, you'll know exactly how to finesse the information around you so that you can profit from it.

This is the beginning of your fortunate era, Leo, and knowing you, you'll know exactly how to handle yourself. While you aren't automatically cut out for the 'banker's' lifestyle, you can certainly fake it 'til you make it, and in your case, you'll figure it all out very easily.

This is the beginning of your fortunate, lucrative era, and all signs point to the idea that you're on your way to big success. The transit Mercury in Leo brings you the knowledge that this doesn't have to take forever to achieve. Grab the success you want right now, Leo.

4. Capricorn

What you're looking at on August 14 is the way in. You've been looking for a way in for months now, and while you've always had the patience to understand that everything comes in its own time, you still couldn't wait another day for the success that you knew was yours for the asking.

This is where the good stuff starts rolling in for you, Capricorn. You have put in the time and most certainly did the research. You're not making any false moves, and you're not naive about money or investments. It seems you are betting on a sure thing, and you'll see that you get a fairly good sign letting you know things will work.

During Mercury in Leo, you get your sign from the universe, which tells you that whatever you've done to get to this point, you're on the right track. This also lets you know that you should continue at this pace so that you can continue to reap the rewards of your due diligence.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.