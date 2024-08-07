5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On August 8, 2024

Big, bold, and brave! That's the energy on August 8, 2024. If you know what you want, no one will be able to distract you or sway you. Five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they lean into this message: Virgo, Aries, Leo, Cancer, and Sagittarius.

With Moon conjunct Lilith in Libra standing out as the cosmic benefactors, we remember that all good things take time to grow and come to fruition. So don't be impatient.

Allow yourself to keep walking the path between conventionality and unconventionality. You will create something so out of the ordinary that everyone will wonder why they never thought of it first. It will seem like the most obvious thing to do! Yet you will know the truth of its creation.

Uranus in Taurus adds weight to this message by reminding us that everything we take for granted around us was once a novelty. That includes electricity, computers, skyscrapers, railways, airplanes, and so much more! So don't dismiss any dream of yours as too weird. Everything is funny until it's not. Only the motivations matter.

Finally, the Moon's relationship with Uranus reminds us that it's easy to forget our limits when we are in the throes of creation and the excitement of it all. So, if you're a Virgo, Aries, Leo, Cancer, or Sagittarius, it's important to ground yourself so you remain true to your original vision.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 8, 2024.

1. Virgo, your best time of the day is from 12 - 3 pm

warmjuly | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Other Virgos

Virgo, live your dreams and don't compromise on your vision for your life. That's the message for you for Thursday. If you make up your mind now, no one can stop you. It's your cosmic blessing.

You are also encouraged to think about love. Whether romantic or platonic, real love uplifts the soul and makes one feel supported and cherished. It's another true blessing and a priceless treasure. It will also help you live your life more authentically.

2. Aries, your best time of the day is 12 pm

warmjuly | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Aries, you are your own best friend on Thursday. Don't doubt that because you are about to step out of one chapter into a fresh one. If you let self-doubt cloud your mind now, you will always second-guess every step beyond this point. Simplicity is the key to your success.

Also, ground yourself through meditation or mindfulness at this time. It will help you stay clear-headed and more patient. That, too, will enable you to keep the doubts at bay and know that you have infinite potential within you.

3. Leo, your best time of the day is from 1 - 2 pm

warmjuly | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Leo, it's time to work hard and fast because your cosmic blessings are here to help you get to the highest stratosphere and then some! Are you ready for this wild ride? Ready or not, it's here for you.

Just make sure to leave room for personal reflection for at least half an hour on Thursday (and maybe in the days to come). It will help you see what you truly desire and how to go from where you are to where you wish to be. Plus, the balance between speedy work and then quiet stillness will help you go farther than you can imagine right now.

4. Cancer, your best time of the day is 10 am

warmjuly | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Sagittarius

Cancer, let no one tell you that you are inadequate! If they think that's an okay criticism, it's not. The cosmic forces urge you to be your own best friend and walk away from toxic people or influences that may block you from embracing your blessings. Constructive feedback is never criticism and does not make a person feel small.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the food you eat or cook. Your energy body and physical body are interconnected, so doing right by one will do right by the other, too.

5. Sagittarius, your best time of the day is 5 pm

warmjuly | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Sagittarius, you have more options ahead of you than you realize. What is it that you truly want in your heart? That's the key to your growth and your cosmic blessing and message for Thursday. Choose the path that fills your heart with love. If you do so, you will never be afraid of facing the challenges that emerge.

Also, now's the perfect time to update your wardrobe or hairstyle. So, if you've got something on your mind, try it out and see. You may just surprise yourself by starting a new era of life!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.