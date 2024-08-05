5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 6, 2024

Hold strong and know your mind! No one can stop you when you do. That's the theme and message for Tuesday, August 6, 2024. If people lean into this, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes: Capricorn, Aquarius, Libra, Leo, and Aries.

With Venus conjunct Mercury Retrograde in Virgo standing out as the beneficial energies, try to tune into your heart and allow your subconscious mind to float up anything of importance that needs addressing. It can feel counterintuitive to seek joy and happiness, but sometimes, it's important to get to the bottom of something pressing in order to find lasting joy.

Advertisement

#leoseason #leoszn #augustastrology #mercuryretrograde #mercury #retrograde #virgo #leo #innerchild #ego #gossip #drama #miscommunication #astrologyvibes #summerastrology #summer2024 #firesigns #earthsigns #mercuryrx #authentic #heart ♬ original sound - 🪐aspen || astrologer🪐 @aspensuniverse mercury retrograde begins on August 4th or 5th, 2024 (depending on where you live) and will conclude on August 27th or 28th. every time a planet retrogrades, it is merely shifting into a feminine state, asking us to direct the planet's energy inward and utilize it for restoration, awareness, and reflection. Mercury retrogrades three to four times a year, so it's not something we're unfamiliar with. mercury retrograde is a time for inner reflection, for us to consider where we're directing most of our mental energy, how we're communicating with others, what thoughts we're allowing to repeat, and what our priorities are. retrogrades are a time to re-evaluate and redirect. this retrograde begins in Virgo at 4° and will travel back to 21° Leo. it will be having us address how we can establish or reestablish boundaries with others, ourselves, and our work so that we can honor our authentic selves with greater intention. this is also a time for us to review how we've perhaps overextended ourselves in an attempt to do more than we are physically capable of, which has perhaps pulled us away from inspiration, fun, and our hearts' true callings. this is a time to reconnect with the authentic self. however, there may be a tendency to become overly dramatic when expressing one's opinion or thoughts during this time, which may not be received well by others, as mercury retrogrades can be a space in which miscommunication is more prevalent. it will be important to speak from the heart, keep a level head, and try to stick to the facts rather than becoming overly theatrical when trying to make our point. that being said, this is a time to reconnect with the inner child, soften our perfectionistic or overly critical sides, and get back into the feeling of creativity and authentic expression. DOS state your intentions, feelings, thoughts, expectations, boundaries, etc. from a neutral and matter of fact place. it's possible to get your point across without dramatizing the situation! focus on YOU! consider how you have or have not been honoring your inspiration and authentic expression. where have you been too serious and rigid? where can you make more room for fun and play? simplify your thought process. if it's not a hell yes, then it's not for you. you know the answer! DON'T get involved in the drama. there's gonna be a lot of "i, me, my" and the selfishness or self-centeredness that others may usually suppress may be revealed.don't say things you don't mean. with mars in gemini and mercury in leo for the majority of a this retrograde, we may speak out of turn, share secrets we intended to keep, or spread gossip without meaning to (or maybe you do).once mercury re-enters virgo, we will likely have to answer for the things that were said during the retrograde...choose your words wisely.don't let ego and pride sit in the drivers seat. we may feel the urge to push our opinions, perspectives, and desires, really wanting others to agree with us. recognize that your truth doesn't need to be validated by others to be true to you, but do consider whether your truth is being written by the heart or the ego.if you have questions about this retrograde, feel free to leave them in the comments! don't forget to go subscribe to my newsletter, 17°, and if you're interested, i have personal readings available through the l!nk in my b!0. get ready for august, because she's gonna be wilddddd #authenticself

Moon in Virgo adds weight to this message by reminding us that it can be easy to miss the forest for the trees sometimes and feel that we are too absent-minded or stupid. You must not be so harsh with yourself. If your soul needs you to focus, there's always a good reason behind that intense drive to narrow down your attention.

Advertisement

Once that reason has been solved, you will realize that the bigger picture and all its puzzle pieces make more sense.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 6, 2024:

1. Capricorn

Engin Akyurt from Pexels, Ervina Susan, Valeriia Timofi, Artulina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Advertisement

Capricorn, take a moment on Tuesday to just breathe and be yourself. Even if it's just for five minutes after a hectic day at work and then another fifteen once you get some more free time, it will truly help you reconnect with yourself. That's where you will discover your blessings of the day.

You don't need to impress anyone by burning out, but you do need to watch out for yourself and your well-being. A daily practice of grounding and breathwork may be just the thing, too!

2. Aquarius

Engin Akyurt from Pexels, Ervina Susan, Valeriia Timofi, Artulina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aquarius

Best time of the day: 2 - 4 pm

Aquarius, Tuesday's energy is all about living life king/queen size! Life's too short to box yourself and your ideas. In fact, life's too short to restrict yourself from exploring new hobbies, either. So don't hold yourself back. Intriguing adventures and discoveries await!

You are also encouraged to keep your living space clean and align your chakras at this time. A cleansing ritual with bath water, sage smoke, and/or other spiritual techniques can achieve this. It will help you remain authentic to yourself and be more comfortable in your skin.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Engin Akyurt from Pexels, Ervina Susan, Valeriia Timofi, Artulina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Libras

Libra, the energy on Tuesday is absolutely magnificent for you! Try to lean into love of all kinds on this day, whether that's romantic or platonic. Quality time spent with your loved ones will bring you the blessings that are here for you. Just remember: you count as a loved one for yourself, too. So, if going solo and leaning into self-care is what your soul desires, choose that.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to ground yourself more at this time, maybe through meditation or a mindfulness ritual. A new chapter will open soon, and this will be useful then.

4. Leo

Engin Akyurt from Pexels, Ervina Susan, Valeriia Timofi, Artulina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Scorpio

Leo, Tuesday's energy is absolutely brilliant for you! It urges you to be your true self and do so unapologetically! You have the cosmic forces backing you up, so don't be afraid and keep stepping out of your comfort zone.

Your spiritual side gets highlighted here. Whether you are more religious or have a universal spiritual bend, let your heart lean into this area of life on Tuesday. Deep insights and peace await you.

Advertisement

5. Aries

Engin Akyurt from Pexels, Ervina Susan, Valeriia Timofi, Artulina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Aries, sometimes it's good to charge ahead and make the most of what you've got. Tuesday's energy urges you to be more patient and wait for a while longer. The story is still unfolding, and the cosmic forces are still busy working for you behind the scenes. As long as you stay patient, nothing will get messed up in this.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, now's the perfect time to reflect on yourself, your past, and also your future. Journaling can help, but sitting in silence and just thinking works, too. It will help you reconnect with the deepest part of yourself and continue to be patient.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.