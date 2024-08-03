The New Moon Improves Horoscopes For 5 Zodiac Signs On August 4, 2024

Rest days should be rest days so you can fill your heart with joy and rest your bones. That's the message for the collective this Sunday, August 4, 2024, and for five zodiac signs whose horoscopes improve during the New Moon.

The New Moon in Leo on August 4 is the perfect time for Pisces, Virgo, Cancer, Capricorn, and Aries to manifest wishes related to success, dreams coming true, love, and living more authentically.

Just remember: new moon energy is mostly introverted, so you will do well if you tune into your heart and simply meditate on what you want. It's not necessary to be loud about it or proclaim it to the whole world. The cosmic currents will shift even if it's only you know what's up.

August 4 will witness another astrological transit of note. Venus will leave Leo and enter Virgo, causing a shift in the collective expression of love. Watch out for people-pleasing tendencies and perfectionism! Serving another out of love is beautiful, but only if they would do the same for you because they love and care about you deeply. Otherwise, you only set yourself up to attract energy vampires.

Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius works as a beneficial energy for Sunday. Its cuspal focus (zero degrees between Aquarius and Capricorn) is a harbinger of powerful change that starts from within before enabling you to change the world. Now, let's focus on Pisces, Virgo, Cancer, Capricorn, and Aries and their horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 4, 2024:

1. Pisces

gstudioimagen2 | Canva Pro

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Virgo

Pisces, the cosmic blessings for you on Sunday are a tad different from usual. They will trigger your sorrows and bring out old wounds to the surface. That's not a bad thing, though! It's the cosmos trying to help you purge the poison holding you back from living life. You have extraordinary things coming for you in the future, after all.

Also, now's the time to embrace your creative side and let it be a tool for catharsis and then joy. Sometimes, the right solution can feel weird because the world calls it silly. That may not be so at all. Trust yourself on this.

2. Virgo

gstudioimagen2 | Canva Pro

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Virgo, trust yourself over all else on Sunday. Your cosmic blessing today is the gift of seeing people and situations clearly for what they truly are. The masks that come off will help you make better decisions for the future, so lean into this.

Try to have a thick skin while this happens. Words and phrases can sound hurtful, but if they are based on lies, they lose their power immediately. This is an unconventional blessing for sure, but it's the kind that will drive the garbage out for you.

3. Cancer

gstudioimagen2 | Canva Pro

Best time of the day: 9 am

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Cancer, it's time to decide on the next chapter of your life. Where do you want to be five years from now? Do you wish to start a family or do something special for the one you already have? Journaling your thoughts can be the perfect starting point. Then, let it take you on an adventure of astonishing discoveries.

Also, if you have ever wished to swap lives with anyone, the cosmic forces urge you not to let that root into your psyche. You are good just the way you are. You must be your own best friend first.

4. Capricorn

gstudioimagen2 | Canva Pro

Best time of the day: 9 am

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Capricorn, have you ever wondered why some days seem built to be dull? You will experience something similar on Sunday. When that happens, go with the flow and become more introverted. Deep insights await you, but you can't receive them if there's too much noise. This is an unconventional blessing, for sure.

Also, trust your inner knowing even if you cannot pinpoint why you feel something is a red flag. In time, the answer will become obvious.

5. Aries

gstudioimagen2 | Canva Pro

Best time of the day: 7 am

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Aries, Sunday's energy is all about friendships for you! Lean into this. You will discover fresh ideas, engaging conversations, a few adventures, and hidden blessings. You can also zip off on an impromptu road trip if that comes up!

Just make sure to reserve at least half an hour for quiet reflection today. The balance between socializing and the introverted quest will strengthen you from within for what's to come. You are, after all, still on your North Node journey.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.