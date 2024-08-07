The 3 Zodiac Signs That Attract Wealth On August 8, 2024

August 8 may bring us a lucrative experience. It seems that this day brings with it luck in finance and our ability to attract this kind of good fortune.

The day's astrology tells us that we're fortunate enough to be around the Sun sextile Jupiter. With this transit in place, three zodiac signs may just 'attract' wealth. To attract wealth, however, we have to be in the right frame of mind to do so, which means that we not only believe we are due for this kind of luck but have no doubt to get in the way of receiving it.

We attract wealth because we seriously believe we're in line for it. Here, we have a day when the Law of Attraction shows up as wealth and abundance. That's usually where we want it to show up, as well. If we play our cards right, then Thursday could turn out to be a very big day for us. Let's raise a cup (of apple juice) to that!

These three zodiac signs will attract wealth on August 8, 2024:

1. Leo

margokukhar, Billion Photos, SvgCricuts | Canva Pro

Whatever you've been doing recently, Leo, keep it up, especially if it involves creating wealth. You've always had big ideas, and you've never been one to leave those ideas waiting around. On Thursday, August 8, during the transit of the Sun sextile Jupiter, you can take one of those ideas and turn it into a reality.

Being driven and focused will allow you to create a vibe of attraction around yourself. This will help you see that you are the engine that attracts wealth and abundance to yourself. This will feel magical to you and help you feel confident enough to keep it going.

Because you can work with the vibe of the Sun's sextile to Jupiter, you'll see how Jupiter's energy is what shows you the way. Jupiter stands for big gains, and to create that in your own life, you need to believe it's real and that it's positive and powerful. And ... you do.

2. Libra

margokukhar, Billion Photos, SvgCricuts | Canva Pro

Sun sextile Jupiter is a favorable transit that will have you fulfilling something that you've always wanted to complete. On August 8, you'll see that you become a magnet for positive energy. At this point, you are interested in gathering wealth around you, and you'll be pleased to know that this is exactly what will happen.

You can pull together all of your resources to expedite a creative project and put it out there. So, what this day brings you, Libra, is action. You're no longer in the waiting room. You're up; it's your time to act, and the great thing is that you know what you're doing.

What feels most special about this Thursday for you, Libra, is the idea that nothing can stop you and that you won't let your sense of doubt get in the way. You attract wealth to yourself because you don't doubt that it's meant for you. This clears the path and delivers what you need.

3. Sagittarius

margokukhar, Billion Photos, SvgCricuts | Canva Pro

What a nice feeling it is to know that you are the one who controls your life to the degree it can be controlled, at least. This means that, due to time and courage, you've found a way to deal with the things of life so that they no longer bother you. During Sun sextile Jupiter, you'll see that the change you will awaken is worth it.

This creates a path for wealth to stack and arrive, as this is also one of the things you need to make way for the change you have in mind. Because this is such a positive and productive transit, you, Sagittarius, can join in on the good vibes and steer them in your direction.

This causes a gathering effect as the universe conspires to bring you all the wealth you need to feel secure and inspired. Knowing that you don't have to worry about money makes you feel free and liberated. Gratitude lubricates the engine, and wealth becomes inevitable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.