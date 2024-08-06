Wishes Will Come True For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 7, 2024, After Mercury Conjuncts Venus

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, shows us that wishes really do come true if we stick with the plan and continue to believe. This day's astrological reading shows us that we've got a very special transit, helping us realize these deeply desired wishes. That transit is none other than Mercury conjunct Venus.

We're looking at a poetic way of seeing things, and three zodiac signs will 'get that' now. Mercury is the closest celestial body to the Sun, acting as a transmitter for speed, clarity, and intention. It will conjunct and roll by Venus before reaching us here on Earth, which means, astrologically, the message of Love will reach us on Wednesday. Mercury, the messenger, and Venus, the planet of love and beauty, become our muses.

When we wish upon a star, we see our wishes come true because it's meant to be. Three zodiac signs may find themselves swooning. Who knows?

Wishes may come true for three zodiac signs on August 7, 2024, specifically for Gemini, Scorpio and Pisces.

1. Gemini

If you wish for love, there's a good chance that love is what you will see unfold for you during this 'poetic' transit, Mercury conjunct Venus. Venus has got you on its radar, Gemini, and Mercury wants you to open up your mind and heart and 'get the message.' It's time to fall in love.

You may be scared to think that this wish of yours could actually come true, but it sure does seem as though it's about to happen. Part of this is because you kept your wish realistic. You didn't wish for a superstar to knock on your door. You only wished for 'your' superstar to take notice of you — and they did this Wednesday.

So, it's all about love, and no matter how old or young you are, you're in line for romance. It's time to roll up those sleeves and get ready for love, Gemini. Hey, you wished for this, so don't be so surprised to see it come true for you. The universe is wacky this way.

2. Scorpio

If a day is basically slated for your wishes to come true, it would be this Wednesday. During the transit of Mercury conjunct Venus, you'll see that what you 'asked' for is not that hard to supply. You wanted love, and now ... love is here. Are you going to take the chance and go for it?

The chances are good, Scorpio. Grab what's being offered to you, as this is what you want. Will this turn out to be the greatest love of your life? Who knows. What is known is that right now, it's love, and it's good enough to take a chance on it.

This is where you get to find out if you were clear enough about your intentions when you wished for love. You'll get your opportunity, and it will be up to you to see it through wherever it goes. The way it looks, however, it seems that a very positive experience is in store for you.

3. Pisces

Hey, you're not exempt from the 'manifesting the love' scene, as Mercury conjunct Venus has an eye out for you, Pisces. If love is what you want, then love is what you will get. If you've held on to a very private wish for love and romance, then trust in the universe — your wishes have been heard.

Perhaps ... granted. As of now, love comes into your life in a pronounced and irresistible way on August 7, and you may not believe it's true; it's so overwhelming. You're used to accepting what you've got, loveless or not, but during Mercury conjunct Venus, love gets through and wins.

There's no going backward on this one; you set the intention, and now you've got to live it out, Pisces. Know this: love may take courage, but it's worth it. This opportunity is worth your time, so dive in and don't look back. This is what you wanted, and now ... it's here. It's here for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.