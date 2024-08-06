Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 7, 2024

August 7 lets us know that the struggle is finally over. Whatever it is, we're going to see that this day's astrology gives us a few helpful transits that deal with struggle and overcoming obstacles. Our best bet at this time is to rely on the power inherent within Moon opposite Saturn.

Wednesday allows three zodiac signs to feel as if we've finally come to the end of the battle, and whatever that battle may be, we have also seen that we cannot keep it up forever. During the Moon opposite Saturn, we know the end. We see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we figure out how to spare ourselves further pain.

Advertisement

It may take a herculean amount of willpower to see ourselves through, but we will have this kind of epiphany, and we will succeed. Struggles are not meant to last forever. On Wednesday, three zodiac signs will finally know what it's like to say, 'It's over.' Tomorrow is another day, and we'll be there for it.

Struggle ends on August 7, 2024 for three zodiac signs: Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn.

1. Aries

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

If you feel as though everyone in your life has turned on you, check for facts first, Aries. What's going on is that you're coming to the end of your tension with family. Because you're so used to being 'on guard' and in 'defense mode,' you might not be able to realize that the difficulty is finally over.

Because the Moon opposite Saturn transit is here to show you that even conflicts have their limits, you may not recognize when the battle is actually over. You've been fighting for so long that you don't know what else to do. In other words, you're not used to 'peace on the home front.' You're used to calamity.

What the Moon opposite Saturn brings you is the downtime you will come to know as 'peace.' You'll get used to it, Aries, and you'll come to love it. The struggle is over. The ego wars are at their end. The desire to fight will die down, and all will return once again to the natural order of things.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

The pain ends for you on Wednesday as you and a coworker finally duke it out one last time. This is not a physical fight but an ongoing argument finally ending. It was all about time, and it does seem that the 'time' has been called. It's time to move on.

What may have started as a friendly war of words somehow escalated into a real animosity-filled aggression contest. Both of you didn't know how far you'd take it, but you did take it far. After a while, the two of you started to feel as though you were phoning in your negative attitudes toward each other.

Advertisement

Because you've got the Moon opposite Saturn on your side, what you'll do is you'll be 'the bigger person' and call it quits on this ridiculous work war. You know they'll go along with it because you've sensed that they're no longer that attached to 'winning' either ... and so it goes. The struggle is no longer viable.

3. Capricorn

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The struggle ends because you want it to, Capricorn. It's that simple. You've come to a place in your life where you really feel that it's best to pick your battles, as there will always be one in the wings waiting for you to jump into. You are tired of battling it out, and during the Moon opposite Saturn transit, you'll call it quits.

This hardship just isn't worth the time or effort to maintain. If this trial involves another person, as it more than likely does, then that person will get the hint as well. Some things are worth fighting for ... but forever? Ah, maybe not. You'd rather focus on that which brings you joy.

This is very real for you, Capricorn. You know what joy is, and you feel that at this point in your life, it really is a choice. You choose to be happy, and the only way that's going to be authentic is if you consciously give up the fight. The conflict ends because you make it so. You are smart.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.