The Love Horoscope For July 29 Brings Healing To Relationships

The Moon and Neptune are partnering together this Monday to bring healing and change into our lives. There always is a higher purpose for any romantic relationship that you enter into. This is because who you choose to partner with is reflective of where you are in your life, and while chemistry comes into play and even a magical sense of destiny at times – it still serves as a mirror to your own soul.

To understand this divine purpose, though, is to better understand precisely what the Taurus Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces will help bring healing into your heart on Monday, July 29.

During this time, you can tap into any hidden feelings and feel a deeper connection with the source, as you can understand that there has always been a higher purpose to the relationships you’ve chosen.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for July 29, 2024:

Aries

Break free from the status quo or thinking that you must go about a particular relationship in only one way. The connection meant for you won’t require you to be anything other than yourself.

In truth, you can’t mess up what is meant for you. Let go of the rules a bit and see where this love takes you because it may also help you realize who you truly are.

Taurus

Only you can give yourself what you need, sweet Taurus. As much as you pride yourself on your romantic relationships, you must also realize that you can’t continue to seek in others what you are meant to give yourself.

When you can become your own sense of security, your protector, you will also allow yourself to see your relationship transformed.

Gemini

The gift of seeing multiple perspectives is that you never feel stuck, Gemini. But on the other side of that, it means you may have a harder time actually making a choice.

Realizing that you do have a vast set of needs in a romantic relationship can benefit you as you start to decide authentically with your whole self rather than just your heart or logical mind. You should feel fully invested in the relationship you choose, and if you don’t, you may also want to start reflecting on why.

Cancer

A little bit of hope can go a long way, Cancer. But along with hope also comes the necessity for action. Try to break away from thinking it’s anyone else’s responsibility but your own to create the life you desire.

When you release this burden from your partner, you can also see more of the purpose of the connection as well as all the joy that can be found there.

Leo

You may need to take a risk in matters of the heart, Leo, especially if you have been holding back. As much as you are known for your bold romantic nature, you can tend to withhold your genuine feelings until you are confident they are reciprocated.

In this case, though, you and your partner are both taking the same perspective, which means you are at a standstill. Don’t let pride get in the way of saying how you genuinely feel.

Virgo

When things don’t feel like they are going as you had imagined, it’s normal to start looking for a distraction, Virgo. But in this case, a distraction may bring more complications than you had originally thought.

Be mindful of the train of thought that says if your partner can’t meet your needs, you will have them fulfilled elsewhere, as you may inadvertently end up getting stronger feelings than you anticipated – even if this individual is just a friend.

Libra

Create time to focus on what you want for your romantic future, dear Libra. While you are optimistic that your partner may be the one you’ve been searching for, ultimately, you won’t know until you start living your own life.

Take control of your destiny and allow yourself to observe your partner and relationship more, being mindful of what you see. Remember, the love meant for you will always help you feel more like yourself.

Scorpio

You can say you want love, Scorpio, but if you still find yourself protecting yourself from it, then you may need to pause to figure out why. As much as you’ve talked a great deal about this new chapter of your life that you’re dreaming of, it seems you are still filling your life with distractions.

Become a bit more ruthless in creating the space you need to start opening your heart to love again, even if it means making some big life changes.

Sagittarius

Let down your walls, sweet Sagittarius. The point of love is to feel, to allow yourself to open and receive what you’ve always wanted.

You’ve spent too much time fighting the current and sabotaging that great love. Instead, it’s time to simply sit back and realize you already have what you’ve always wanted. When you become ready for love, you’ll be amazed at how much you find was there waiting for you all along.

Capricorn

Breathe deeply, Capricorn, and allow yourself to connect with your softer side. Regardless of what others might say, you do have this more vulnerable and emotional side within you, but to access it, you must stop thinking of it as a weakness.

Not only will embracing this side help your relationship, but you may also find that it was never a lack of disconnect that was causing issues – but the fear of being abandoned.

Aquarius

Make a plan for success, dear Aquarius. While you tend to have no problem going with the flow or finding your own path in life, you must now work with your partner to figure out exactly how to progress this relationship.

You can’t just see where this connection goes indefinitely; instead, you need to start taking charge of what you want so that you can truly see what your partner wants as well.

Pisces

You may feel more secure about a particular connection than you initially thought you would, Pisces. You may wonder why you’re not feeling more anxious or even scared after recent developments in your romantic life.

Instead of starting to question your feelings or the connection you have with your partner, try to see this as evidence of your growth. This is what it looks like to have a healthy relationship, and it’s precisely what you have been putting in the work to receive.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.