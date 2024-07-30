5 Zodiac Signs Will Experience Beautiful Horoscopes On July 31, 2024

The energy on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, is big, beautiful, and bold! Will you let your courageous side come out and shine? Intriguing adventures await! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes if they lean into this message. They are: Pisces, Leo, Taurus, Virgo, and Aries. However, the rest of the zodiac signs encourage open-heartedness today.

With Mars in Gemini standing out as the cosmic benefactor, taking action doesn't always have to mean something brash and aggressive. It can be something charming and quick, too. Or quicksilver, if that's how you like to roll! All that matters is you know what you want and find the smartest way to it.

Mars conjunct Jupiter in Gemini adds weight to this message by saying that working smart and cutting corners are not the same. The latter will always make you work double to fix obvious problems. The former will actually cut your work in half.

Finally, with Jupiter's relationship with Venus in Leo, you will discover the beauty of the world in the unlikeliest of places today. So, don't shy away from new interactions and learn about the diverse cultures and practices in the world. You never know what may spark a fresh idea or inspire you in a big way.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 31, 2024.

1. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best time of the day: 11 am - 12 pm

Pisces, you are stronger than you appear and even more strong on the inside. Don't doubt this. The cosmic forces are backing you up and will continue to help clear the path forward ... as long as you continue to have faith in yourself and your intelligence.

You are also encouraged to sync with the weather. As a Pisces, you often derive your best blessings from the collective energies. This technique will also help you glean hidden wisdom or even discover signs and synchronicities that you would have missed otherwise.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Pisces

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Leo, it's time to set sail into the wild unknowns. For some, this message is literal, especially if you have been wishing to zip off on some adventure to a foreign land or a distant portion of your own country. For others, this message is about stepping out of your comfort zone and realizing that there is nothing to fear to begin with.

Also, now's the perfect time to start working on your inner wounds. It can feel distressing at the moment, but in the long run, it will remove unnecessary burdens and distresses, thus allowing you to reach for the future with open arms and unburdened shoulders.

3. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Taurus, have you ever wondered what your spirit animal is? It's time to discover it. Quizzes may not be the best way to discover this, though. Instead, look for signs and synchronicities that lead you to a particular animal again and again, whether in-person or on TV and other entertainment consoles.

You will discover your blessings once you know your animal totem and guide. This will also be your spirit's best friend to reach for when you wish to change something in your life or want more wisdom on something confusing.

4. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Virgo, you are more creative than you give yourself credit for. Or maybe others don't give you enough credit for your creative genius. It's time to shed those expectations you or others have of you and realize that they're getting in the way of your blessings and goals. The cosmic forces support your inner growth through the path of least resistance.

You are also encouraged to be more careful of the foods you eat now. Your body is a temple and must be treated as such. Just make sure to eat more greens along with your regular diet! It will help you both spiritually and medically.

5. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best time of the day: 9 am

Aries, the time has come to do what you have always dreamed of. Don't let anyone hold you back! The cosmic forces are firmly supportive of your growth and breakthroughs. So don't let self-sabotage ruin anything for you.

Also, if you make mistakes along the way, don't beat yourself up. Journal your progress, and you will learn quicker and be able to adapt faster and faster. The path you have chosen is not for the faint of heart. Trust is the key.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.