Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On August 5, 2024

August 5, 2024, shows us that if there's something to overcome, we can get over it. There's something very interesting about what's going on with our astrology today. With the transit of the Moon conjunct with Venus, we learn that this day is, in fact, very healing. There's an energy in the air that three zodiac signs will pick up on, and it's the real deal.

For many of us, this Moon conjunct Venus energy is something we've been waiting on, as we've seriously been in need of good healing. Perhaps this is the result of much good intention. We want to heal and move on, so we create the right environment for this to happen. By the time August 5 rolls around, we'll be in the right place at the right time for healing.

Three zodiac signs will feel like there's no looking back once this healing energy takes over. While 'takes over' might sound like a horror movie, have no fear. This is only meant to let us know that the negativity in our lives is about to take a backseat — a far back seat, yes, indeed.

Healing energy surrounds these three zodiac signs on August 5, 2024.

1. Aries

On this day, August 5, you may notice that you've gotten way too wrapped up in the drama of those around you and that you seriously need a break. Who is going to give you that break, Aries? You are. Moon conjunct Venus will inspire you to do so.

There's a healing energy related to this transit, and holy smokes, do you need it? You'll welcome it into your life, too, because if you continue at the rate you're going, you'll wear yourself out over other people's dramas. On Monday, you'll see that even you have your limits, Aries.

What healing energy looks like, in your case, is a distancing of emotion. There is just so much you have in you to give to others, and this doesn't imply that you'll be withholding, but it does mean that if you are to heal, then you'll need to keep to yourself for a while to let the magic happen. You'll be fine.

2. Leo

Considering that the Moon's conjunct Venus energy is love energy, you'll see that what you need in your life right now is love, sweet love. While this may be what everyone needs, it applies to you in the idea that you've gotten yourself into things that are basically loveless, and now, it's time to heal from such events.

You thought you could do it without getting emotionally involved, whatever 'it' is. Yet, all you are noticing is that you can't do anything without getting emotionally involved. Heck, you're a Leo. It comes with the turf, and so, your Moon conjunct Venus lesson leads you to the place where you bow out and opt-in for the healing.

So, you let it happen, Leo. You let the good Moon conjunct Venus energy wash over you and let it do its thing. You're about to feel much better after this day, as you have come to accept that it's OK to be 'less' involved. Spare yourself the heartache and let the healing vibes surround you.

3. Aquarius

You've been told a few things recently that you don't like hearing. You don't want to accept these things, and you feel as though you don't have to. What you've heard is not necessarily even true. It is an opinion shared by a friend and one that you find to be upsetting.

However, you are stronger than this 'friendly' opinion in so much as you know who you are and don't feel as though you can be swayed simply because a friend confronted you and told you off. This hurt you, but you are not going to let it get you down. So much of that has to do with the healing vibes that come with the transit, the Moon conjunct Venus.

Venus offers you love in the form of self-respect, and with this, you get to heal from the hurt inflicted upon you by this one careless friend of yours. Hey, they may be right, but that doesn't mean you have to accept it. You're the one living your life, Aquarius. You choose what to let in and what to reject. On August 5, you let in the healing vibes, and they work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.