3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Will Drastically Improve On August 2, 2024

August 2 brings us the transit of the Moon trine Saturn. Not only is that good news for three zodiac signs, but it also inspires more change to come.

Saturn is there to show us our list of imitations. It's a 'squared' transit, so that automatically implies there's something we must get ahead of if we're to succeed.

Obstacles surround us, many of which can easily be dealt with ... if we make an effort and believe that this list of limitations does not define us. That's when it all turns around for us. If you have your Sun, Moon or rising in Gemini, Leo or Sagittarius, then we know one thing for sure: our lives are about to change drastically for the better.

That 'list of limitations' may not be physical, but it is definitely something we carry around in our minds. This Friday, we will defy the parameters and go for what we believe in and want.

On August 2, 2024, what three zodiac signs want is to really, truly improve their lives.

1. Gemini

There's a reason why your life is about to improve drastically, and so much of it has to do with timing and your ability to know when the next 'right' move will take place. This isn't about you making some kind of psychic prediction. This is about you flowing with the universe, allowing the good to happen ... right now.

Because on Friday, you may feel ready to start making moves or getting rid of the baggage you've been hauling around with you — all that unnecessary stuff that no longer plays a part in your world. Friday gives you the 'all clear' and lets you know that you no longer need to hold on to the things of the past.

For you to fully take advantage of a transit like Moon trine Saturn, you have to grasp the idea of limitations. What can you do, and what can you NOT do? By being realistic with yourself, you pave the way for a completely satisfying future. This drastically improves your life ... and your mood.

2. Leo

Friday brings in the powers of Moon trine Saturn, which lets you know that this weekend will be about time off from work and how to implement change into your life. You've wanted to improve certain things about yourself. Well, this is the day you start, Leo.

The mention of limitations comes around again, and for you, Leo, that's all you need to give yourself an inspired jumpstart toward making solid life improvements. You know that you can't do everything, but you can certainly do something, and very well, at that.

You start to focus during the limiting transit Moon trine Saturn. You take it, or you leave it, or you work with whatever you've got. All you know is that you're not going to stop until you see some drastic improvements, all of which are possible thanks to Moon trine Saturn.

3. Sagittarius

As soon as you break free from the limitations that Moon trine Saturn reminds you of, you'll wonder why you ever bought into that limited outlook in the first place. Sure, you're smart enough to know that you can't do everything ... like math ... even though there may be one or two Sagittarius math geniuses, but if math isn't the goal here, then the sky is the limit.

You can have anything you want simply because you've stopped wanting 'everything.' By needing less, you receive more because you're not a bottomless pit of needs and desires. The less you need, the happier you become Sagittarius.

August 2 starts the process for you. Moon trine Saturn allows you to accept that you can be truly happy and content, but only if you keep your desires within reason. Saturn brings up your limitations, but that doesn't mean you are without excellence. You're all excellent! Just keep it small and doable, and you'll find that your life improves drastically.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.