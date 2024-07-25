If You Want A Happy Home, You Must Pay Attention To This Key Energetic Element

When that comes into your space whether you put it in your home or office, it will be radiating that particular frequency and transforming the frequency of the space it goes into.

High-frequency art, whether it is paintings, photography, wall hangings — or whatever form it may take, can be healing. I call this "art with purpose", and it is something dear to my heart. Not just because every object carries its energy or frequency, but also because it helps spread the word about the artist without having to worry about selling the original pieces.

Valentin Agapov via Shutterstock

A lot of times, when we buy paintings or a piece of art, the art comes with a frequency either good or bad.

The ones who created it, the ones who sold it, and the ones who shipped it are all different people who handled the piece at different points along its journey before it made it into your home or office. The artwork picks up a lot of different frequencies along the way and something that started as positive may get reset. Then once it comes into your space, it will influence how you feel about it.

Advertisement

What's on the art piece also matters. If it's something you look at and you smile and are happy, then that's the frequency you want to be in. If it feels disturbing, makes you sad, or makes you upset, why even have it in your space? These frequencies are the reason I'm very picky about the pieces of art I use in my space.

You want to make sure it is a mutual resonance at the end of the day. That is the perspective I want you to look at when you start looking at different artwork in and around your home. Focus on your awareness of how you feel about those pieces. Every object has its energy. Art can be healing when you bring in the right pieces.

Advertisement

The right piece can transform the whole energetic atmosphere of the space. With that perspective, I want you to start noticing the different art pieces in your home and look at how you feel about them. Does it make you smile? Does it make you happy? If not, it is time to make some new decisions and replace them.

Archanaa Shyam is an Intuitive Visionary Strategist and Catalyst and medical intuitive who is a student of Shamanic Astrology. She is a medical intuitive, a master energy transmitter and channel, and integrates all of these interests and talents into helping clients in various ways.