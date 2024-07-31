4 Zodiac Signs Will Encounter Good Luck On August 1, 2024

Welcome in, August, and let us celebrate you on your first day. August 1, 2024, brings us the good luck that ties in with the astrological transit of a waning crescent Moon in Cancer. For four zodiac signs, this Thursday will come with a kind of peaceful feeling. We feel secure, safe, and at ease with our environment.

Because it's a Cancer transit, what this will do for these four zodiac signs is that it will tap into that place inside us that wants to know that 'everything is OK.'

We aren't the kind of person who wants a big surprise. However, that won't stop us from feeling nearly ecstatic when good luck comes our way. What starts as a chance encounter turns into 'the shape of things to come' for so much of August, and for these four zodiac signs, it's good luck all the way.

1. Taurus

oneinchpunch | Canva Pro

August 1 puts you smack dab in the position to receive some great news, Taurus. What we're looking at is more than likely work-related, and that probably won't come as much of a shock to you as you knew something was due to change come August. Now that we're here on the first day, you'll start to see exactly what's taking place.

Whatever you did the other day or whatever you said to that one particular person, it seems that that whole action took flight. Something is now a flutter in terms of activity and good luck. You started something the other day, and now that you've got this waning crescent in Cancer, it seems like it's all coming through.

This is not only a spell of extraordinary good luck. It's confidence-building material that lets you know that if you continue to think positively, you can continue to construct new opportunities for yourself. On this day, August 1, 2024, you encounter good luck in the form of new opportunities.

2. Leo

oneinchpunch | Canva Pro

Carpe diem maybe your phrase of the day, Leo, as the good luck you're about to encounter seems to stem from your ability to recognize when to strike. While you're not this strategic usually, you'll see that when you're working with a waning crescent Moon, you get a real feel for momentum.

You've stayed in the back for too long, and now, on August 1, you feel it's time to step forward. That's a very 'crescent Moon' of you, in so much as you feel you can only stay in this one position for just so long. Like the Moon itself, you are ready to move into a new phase.

Your ability to open to newness is what brings about even more of a good feeling. You attract good fortune during this transit, Leo, and this may have you wanting even more where that comes from. If you act on this day, then know that the universe is supporting your efforts.

3. Virgo

oneinchpunch | Canva Pro

The interesting thing about your version of good luck is that, on Thursday, August 1, the kind of luck you encounter is the kind that lets you know you've just been spared. You could easily have gotten heavily involved in all the wrong things on this day. Yet ... ding, ding, ding ... saved by the bell, or rather ... the waning crescent Moon in Cancer.

That you're able to get out of this one obligation feels like the universe just opened up for you and showered you with good fortune. All it really took was for you to be able to say 'no' to it. Saying 'no' is indeed a superpower, and someone can use it at any time. This, you've come to learn.

Another thing that you'll see taking place this Thursday is that because you said 'no,' you get to do what YOU want to do. So, it's not just about getting out of one obligation but about doing so and then opening up the gates to fun, excitement, and 'doing things your way.' Saved by the bell!

4. Aquarius

oneinchpunch | Canva Pro

The pressure is off, Aquarius, and even though you were expecting August 1 to look and feel quite differently, you can safely know that you ran into some severe luck at this time. Indeed, what's going on is that you thought something was going to happen on this date, and you weren't all that keen on being a part of it.

Now that you get the full-on hint that it's not happening and that you are not going to be dragged out of bed and made to participate, you feel more than relieved; you feel lucky. It's as if the universe heard your little prayer — the one that said, "Oh, please get me out of here."

You'll be free and clear to go, Aquarius, and it's because the waning Moon in Cancer offers clarity rather than confusion. This is a meek transit. It doesn't come in packing a punch, but what it does do for you is set you free from prior obligations just in the nick of time — it's both serendipitous and fortunate.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.