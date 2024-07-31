3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Showered With Positive Vibes On August 1, 2024

On August 1, 2024, we will be saying, "Let it rain," as the positive vibes seem almost unreal as they head our way this Thursday. The astrology of the day tells us that we've got a lunar alignment with Mercury, meaning that if good news is to reach us, it will happen on this day, and for that, we are grateful.

Mercury paves the way for good news and openminded conversations. For three zodiac signs, we may find that August opens up communications between romantic partners, which frees us to say that which is on our mind and has not been said yet. Very freeing indeed but also nerve-wracking.

Advertisement

Still, during a Moon/Mercury transit such as this, we'll get past the nerves and do what we feel is necessary regarding communication. We will, without intending to do so, create such a vibe of hope, love, and optimism that we'll want to do it again and again. Whatever it is that we say at this point seems to be golden — all the way.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs are showered with positive vibes on August 1, 2024:

1. Taurus

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

You always soak up the good vibes when they come your way. Something special seems to be taking place in your life, Taurus. You've got this helpful Mercury influence, and what it's doing is taking away the negative side of your perception.

Advertisement

You may had doubts about a certain person or misunderstood what someone said to you; it kind of threw you out of whack. Then, it will be on August 1 that you reroute the way you think about this misunderstanding. All clears up during the Mercury/Moon transit, making life much easier for you.

Sometimes, you realize that it's all in your head. Hey, that's how it is for everyone, and someone will guide you to see how a change of perspective is all it takes to turn a potentially miserable moment into a learning experience that leads to happiness.

2. Cancer

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Now and then, you feel a little bit better than usual. You, being someone who likes to get involved when the feeling is this good, will do just that ... you will gravitate towards the positive forces in your life, knowing that this is the only place you wish to be. This could be in the company of good friends, or it might be with your romantic partner.

This Mercury transit speeds things along for you, Cancer, as you see this day as one you don't want to push aside. While you feel great and happy, you have noticed that being happy can bring about laziness, and on this Thursday, you'd rather opt for action rather than relaxation.

It's all good where that goes, as you really are due to be showered with positive vibes. You won't be fighting it either, Cancer, as you feel as though you deserve all the goodness that is apparently coming your way. You are open and receptive, making the whole experience even better.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

What a lovely thought ... to be showered in positive vibes this Thursday, and why not? You are certainly responsible for showering others in your life with love, kindness, and positivity. You are due for some reciprocal loving kindness. Thanks to Mercury's presence in your chart, Scorpio, you'll see that much joy is coming your way.

This is always what you've needed, that 'jump start' of sorts that comes with the first day of anything be it a week, month, or year. You like seeing positive activity occur on the first of the month because it gives you hope for the rest of the month. One good thing leads to another with creative thought.

Advertisement

Don't be surprised if friends show up unexpectedly on this day or if you hear from someone of the past in a good way. You'll do well to stay open to what others tell you on this day, as part of the positive vibe storm that you'll be experiencing is also about being open, staying open, and working well with others.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.