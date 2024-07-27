5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On July 28, 2024

There's a fine line between excess and just enough, and the energy on Sunday, July 28, 2024, is drawing our attention to that. Yet, it also urges us to remember that different situations demand different realities. So what may be excess in one may be just right in another. The world of fashion and creativity is definitely a testament to that.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. They are: Aries, Sagittarius, Cancer, Pisces, and Leo. The rest are encouraged not to box themselves in tiny spaces, either.

With Mercury in Virgo standing out as the primary benefactor on this day, we will rise when we understand the basic principles governing our desires. After all, it's impossible to bake bread if one doesn't have any yeast or rising agent. So focus on the basics, and everything else will take care of itself. Besides, a good foundation can be a stepping stone to something more extraordinary. It allows for mercurial possibilities!

Lilith in Virgo's relationship with Saturn Retrograde in Pisces is highlighted here. So, it's important to remember that not everything resonates with every person, and that's okay. The right action in the right spaces will always bring your soul tribe to you.

Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 28, 2024.

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: The vision you have for your life and create a plan for it.

Best time of the day: 10 am/pm

Aries, it's time to start something new, something fresh, something that sets your heart on fire and makes you want to wake up earlier than usual and stay up later than usual, too! That's your message for Sunday — even if it's Sunday. Will you seize your destiny or allow daily routines to swamp you?

Maintaining a journal and recording your thoughts will also benefit you. It will protect good ideas and help you understand the path ahead.

2. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Creating a daily ritual or spiritual practice that promotes inner peace and awareness.

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Sagittarius, when you make up your mind, no one can budge it ... until you come across new information. That's the gift of being a mutable sign. You adapt and learn fast, allowing you to conquer further and faster than others. This Sunday, engage with this principle, and it will show you what you are capable of.

You are also encouraged to do exactly as you please on this day. Whether for fun or otherwise, let this be you practicing complete spiritual freedom.

3. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Contacting with relatives and old friends.

Best time of the day: 3 - 5 pm

Cancer, when was the last time you spoke to your distant relatives or elders? The energy on Sunday urges you to correct this and strengthen your bonds with those who matter the most to you. After all, what does your heart care about the most?

You are also encouraged to be more observant and learn from the world's hidden wisdom. Some things are not blatantly obvious, and sometimes, one must read between the lines to see what's not obvious.

4. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Self-awareness. Watch videos on the topic and learn one thing about yourself by asking others for feedback.

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 am

Pisces, the time has come for a personal revolution. That's your cosmic gift, for now, beginning from Sunday. Will you lean into it? Or will you lean away? Only you can choose your destiny.

You are also encouraged to be more aware of how you engage with the world and the things you say, especially if you don't mean them. Everything connects to something else, and you may inadvertently connect to what is not meant for you and walk away from that which is.

5. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Fine-tuning any psychic gift or strengths you have.

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Leo, it's time to see the world and expand yourself. Literally, this is a sign for those who have been itching to go on a vacation or a cruise trip. For others, this message is not literal. It's urging you to look beyond what you know and befriend people who may belong to a different background or field of expertise than you.

Those of you who have strong psychic or intuitive gifts are also encouraged to be true to what you experience but ask yourself what your take is while you are at it. After all, what's the point of seeing a mountain if you cannot make up your mind if you love its beauty, admire its height, or wish to climb to its top one day?

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.