5 Zodiac Signs With Incredible Horoscopes On July 27, 2024

With the Moon in Aries as the primary benefactor on Saturday, July 27, 2024, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes if they lean into its energy.

We know that starting something new and continuing to walk the path less traveled can often feel the same. When the Moon is in Aries, if you believe you can do something, you will have the capacity to do so.

Pallas in Scorpio opposite Uranus in Taurus adds weight to the above by revealing the importance of not restricting ourselves creatively. Yet, there's a fine line between creativity and chaos. The way to prevent the former from tipping into the latter is to ground ourselves with a goal first. Then, your creativity and strategic thinking can explore all the avenues available and new ones you can create to get to this desired outcome.

Finally, Mercury in Virgo reminds us to experience life with a light touch. It keeps the door open for possibilities and the mind open to inspiration.

5 zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 27, 2024:

D GraPx / Canva

1. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Following your dreams

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Virgo, you have more strength within you than you realize. Lean into this message on Saturday, and you will find freedom from fears. That's your cosmic blessing on this day.

Those of you with big dreams are urged not to let the world tell you that you don't look like someone who should have big dreams. That's a projection of their own insecurities and divisive thoughts. As long as you remain true to yourself, you will discover that everything is the same in the eyes of the cosmos.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Doubling down on what you want

Best time of the day: 3 - 5 pm

Cancer, set your sights on what you want, and then double down hard. That's your message for Saturday, especially in matters of the heart. If you are single, you are urged not to give in to peer pressure or societal expectations. Be the change you wish to see in the world.

Also, the cosmic currents can help you upgrade your consciousness at this time, if you choose this path. If you do, make sure to have at least one grounding ritual in your daily life. This path is not for the faint-hearted.

3. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Believing in yourself

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Pisces, when they say you can't, don't even bother telling them you can. They don't need to believe or know. Steer clear of people-pleasing and insecurities. Also, don't look for an external glow-up right now. Focus on your insides. That's where you will find gold.

4. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Strengthening your inner voice

Best time of the day: 12 am/pm

Taurus, have you ever wondered what you would do if you got the chance to start over in high school or even earlier? The energy on Saturday urges you to engage with this thought experiment and discover your true self through it.

Also, those of you with beautiful singing voices are encouraged to lean into this gift. There's a divine power here, but you need to discover it through action. If you can't sing, the message is to focus on your inner voice and not doubt it.

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Spirituality

Best time of the day: 11 pm

Sagittarius, have you ever wondered what you would have chosen to be if you lived a very different life compared to the one you live now? That's the whimsical nature of Saturday for you from an astrological perspective. Engage with this, and you will discover the roots of your spirituality.

Also, make some time for a relaxing tea session with your best friends. Sometimes, you don't need to do anything together to find peace and joy. Sometimes, just lounging together, sipping tea, and maybe chatting about inane things can do the trick.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.