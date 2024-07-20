5 Zodiac Signs With The Happiest Horoscopes On July 21, 2024

There's something incredibly freeing about just being yourself! That's the message and theme of Sunday, July 21, 2024. Of course, that does not mean we cannot grow and transform, but it does mean that hiding your true self will only prevent you from finding your true soul tribe. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on this day when they lean into this message. They are: Aries, Cancer, Pisces, Leo, and Aquarius. The rest are encouraged not to take damaging words to heart.

We have a beautiful Full Moon in Capricorn on July 21.

So, if you don't have a manifestation ritual planned for the day, what are you waiting for? Capricorn rules over career, success, and public undertakings. So, if any or all of that is important to you, now's the time to set intentions, light a few candles, and let the Moon's magic bring you what you wish.

With Chiron and North Node in Aries standing out as cosmic benefactors here, we have an intriguing message for the collective. Despite the fullness of the Moon, remember that goals take a while to reach. Like the Moon, which emerges out of darkness into full light, you too can transform your story if you believe in yourself and express independence of thought, spirit, and capacity.

With Leo Season beginning on July 22, there's never been a better time to make up your mind and unlock that inner fire (even if you are a different zodiac element). Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs experience the happiest horoscopes on July 21, 2024:

1. Aries

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Self-reflection

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Aries, the energy on Sunday is beautiful for you. If you feel the intense urge to lean into romance and intimacy, follow that call and discover something extraordinary along the way. You don't need another person to help you with this, though. You only need your imagination. *wink*

Just remember to make time for personal reflection and perhaps journaling, at least for a little while on this day. You will discover deep insights and more through this. You must trust your instincts as you go.

2. Cancer

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Grounding

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Cancer, the energy on Sunday is centered around food, family, and care for you. If you live alone, say in a university dorm, or have recently removed yourself from a toxic environment, turn all your love and affection towards yourself. You will bloom like a plant receiving all the sunlight it needs!

Also, if you feel called to, now's the perfect time to adopt some kind of grounding ritual into your everyday life. It can be meditation, focused breathing, mindful cooking, or something else. As long as you feel centered, only good things will flow.

3. Pisces

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Restoration

Best time of the day: 2 am

Pisces, have you ever wondered what would happen if you were more in touch with those special powers within you? Yes, they can be scary sometimes, especially if you have glimpsed ghosts or experienced something equally confusing, but keeping this part of yourself dormant will only make you lose out on your birthright. That's your cosmic gift for Sunday.

If you feel called to, meditate and cleanse yourself. A ritual bath with some saging of your living space afterward can help too. You will feel the difference once the positive flow has been re-established.

4. Leo

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Healing & haunting

Best time of the day: 10 am

Leo, you must not throw in the towel. Not now, not ever. That's the message for you for Sunday. While the rest of the world sleeps and relaxes, you are currently in a small window of opportunity where you can turn your inspirations into something solid (and golden). Will you choose this path? The cosmic forces have your back if you do.

Those of you with deep wounds from childhood or other traumatic events should try to keep working on themselves and choose the path of healing simultaneously. A therapist can be a wonderful gift, too, as they can give you the tools you don't have to heal. Once your soul is free, you will surprise yourself with how high you can fly.

5. Aquarius

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Restoration

Best time of the day: 6 am/pm

Aquarius, the energy on Sunday urges you to be more aware of your decisions, choices, and the people you surround yourself with. Sometimes, especially if you have felt ostracized by a large group of people, it's easy to latch onto the few people who choose to hang out with you. Not everyone may be there for the right reasons. The cosmic forces don't want you to lose your blessings or give them away to the wrong people unknowingly.

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts and feelings on this subject and get to the heart of it all. You will feel grounded and restored, enabling you to see the answers that are already within you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.