5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On July 20, 2024

Mark your sight and then follow through. That's the message and theme of Saturday, July 20, 2024. Because who can stop you when you do? Five zodiac signs will experience this first-hand on this day. They are: Taurus, Virgo, Aries, Leo, and Pisces. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to know their mind and discover their destiny, too.

We have an important astrological transit occurring on July 20 — Mars will leave Taurus and enter Gemini on this day. Thus, there will be a major shift in the energies of the collective since Mars rules over our drive, desires, and the way we make space for ourselves in the world.

In Gemini, Mars is more mild-mannered. It's the type that will not stop until it has found a way to get a yes from at least one quarter, no matter how many others say no. It prefers to do so through charm, swift communication, and easy smiles.

So don't be surprised if you find yourself aligning with this or seeing it in others. Jupiter in Gemini's relationship with Pallas in Scorpio adds weight to this message by revealing that if your goals and others don't match, there's no point in bashing yourself against that particular door. Look instead for collaborators with similar goals and create something unique together.

Also, since we have a Full Moon in Capricorn on July 21, now's the perfect time to gather ritual ingredients and bookmark a meditation track if you want to tap into this lunar magic for personal manifestations. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 20, 2024:

1. Taurus

Aris Leoven from Corelens, Artulina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Creating a healthy food and/or cooking routine for the month ahead.

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Taurus, the energy on Saturday for you is ripe and ready for your wishes. So focus on what's important to you and watch as the magic unfolds in your favor. Just remember: if your goals are long-term in nature, you will only see a few signs that you are being helped behind the scenes. If they are more short-term, then Saturday will truly be a fabulous day!

Also, pay more attention to the food you eat at this time. If you cook, the same applies to the emotions you express while cooking. You can either ground yourself through this or the opposite, so mindfulness will definitely help.

2. Virgo

Aris Leoven from Corelens, Artulina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Scheduling your grooming and health appointments.

Best time of the day: 5 - 7 pm

Virgo, you have a beautiful day ahead of you on Saturday. Everything you touch will turn to gold. That doesn't mean every person you engage with will have the same energy. So be mindful of the latter so the former is not affected. You have the cosmic forces on your side!

Those of you who struggle with body image issues are encouraged to be more mindful of the intent behind what people may say to you or express through their body language. If the intent is to tear someone down through bigoted beliefs, try to keep reminding yourself of that truth so you can steer away to better spaces and conversations.

3. Aries

Aris Leoven from Corelens, Artulina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Planning out your dating and social schedule for the upcoming month.

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, the energy on Saturday for you is big, bold, and beautiful! You are encouraged to step outside, breathe in the fresh air (or hop in a car and go somewhere where the air is fresher) — just revel in life. Intriguing surprises and cosmic blessings will reach you in the most unexpected ways when you do this.

Also, if you are in a relationship with someone, set up a date for this day and make it outdoors. Whether you go together to watch a game at the stadium, kick back your heels at the beach, or stroll through farmlands, just do something outdoorsy. Don't forget to take some pictures (or Polaroids)!

4. Leo

Aris Leoven from Corelens, Artulina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Self-care and working on personal development.

Best time of the day: 8 am/pm

Leo, you will not believe what's in store for you on Saturday. Something big, that's the clue! The cosmic forces don't want to reveal their hand now. All you need to know is that you will benefit from being your true self, chasing your dreams, and living it big on this day. The rest will fall into place as it should.

Also, now's the perfect time to get a haircut, spruce up your wardrobe, or just engage in self-care of whatever kind you are fond of. Reading books counts, too, and so does puttering around in your herb garden!

5. Pisces

Aris Leoven from Corelens, Artulina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Doing a mini-assessment of your success and setting a few new goals.

Best time of the day: 8 am

Pisces, have you ever wondered why some people stand out more prominently than others in the wide world? Do they have main character energy or something? Well, the energy on Saturday is here to tell you that you can be your best friend or worst enemy, depending on your choices. The cosmic forces are waiting to support you if only you will let go of your fears and choose to embrace your birthright as the main character.

Also, now's the time to either fully let go of those who don't align with you and your chosen path or ask yourself why you cannot let them go. Journaling can help you bring up the missing pieces from within.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.