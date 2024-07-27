3 Zodiac Signs That Overcome Specific Obstacles On July 28, 2024

This Sunday, July 28, 2024, three zodiac signs will overcome something so specific and personal that we might end up having ourselves a great big laugh by day's end. Astrology shows us that we are working with a Saturn transit, one that is in alignment with our Moon. This is good news, especially when it comes to overcoming what WE think is an obstacle.

Saturn is the planet that represents obstacles and the removal of them. Good ol' Saturn, and thanks for the cosmic jokes. Still, in all, we know this life isn't altogether 'easy,' and we also know that obstacles get in the way and must be moved. We can either let them stay, or we can shift them out of the way.

On Sunday, we shift. And we shift big. We are not content to listen to the rules because so far, those particular rules have us doing nothing about our problem, and as the universe has it, three zodiac signs are officially tired of 'taking it.' We won't take it; if that means we will remove the obstacle, then get out of our way!

Three zodiac signs overcome specific obstacles on July 28, 2024

1. Aries

Oh, you know exactly what's been standing in your way, and in trying to understand it, you've also ended up in more confusion. You've got a very specific obstacle in your way, and it doesn't look like you'll dissolve it too soon. That is, of course, until July 28.

OK, so there's some promise here, Aries. It may be a Sunday, but you are working hard, and it seems that because the Moon aligns with Saturn at this time, you can shake yourself free from the confusion and get on with the real production now.

If this ends up with you having a serious conversation with someone, then you finally feel you have the backbone to handle it all. All it takes is one confrontation, and if you can keep it polite and amenable, you will find that all goes your way and that *poof* goes the obstacle. Thank you, Saturn.

2. Leo

Oh, there's that one person in your life that you do not look forward to seeing, and while you are not going to see them on this day, there's always tomorrow, and that's what you need to prepare for now, on Sunday. When the Moon aligns with Saturn, you see that this one's on you; it's now or never, and confrontation must take place.

This is more than likely someone you work with or someone you 'have' to work with, and while you are quite tired of having to be involved with them, so much of this feels burdensome because of the Saturn energy that rules the day. This leads to a way for you to embrace the idea of changing your attitude on the matter.

If you can't change something and you continue to try to, you will be bashing your head into a wall, and that's not what you're about to do, Leo. You've realized that there is a happy medium here, and that's to not take this person too seriously. They are there, you are here, obstacles removed. Acceptance is key.

3. Capricorn

Your very specific obstacle seems to be your romantic partner, Capricorn, and that is a lot to deal with. On the one hand, you do love and honor this person; on the other hand, you're tired of loving and honoring them. Something has shifted in the relationship, and you don't know what to do about it.

Because the Moon aligns with Saturn, you'll feel as though you are tempted to walk away from them, as you've started to see the relationship as a trap or a prison. Your obstacle is your perception, and that's where everything changes. Once you change the way you look at it, everything falls into place.

The real obstacle here is attitude, and attitude can be changed. That's how Saturn makes its rule known. After July 28, you'll be able to see clearly how things are not as bad as you've made them out to be, hence creating more room for the obstacle to dissolve into thin air.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.