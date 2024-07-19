4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On July 20, 2024

There's a reason why July 20 is so powerful when it comes to delivering blessings to four zodiac signs. This Saturday, our astrological charts show that we've got Mars in Gemini, which means communication with muscle.

We are not only going to receive good news, but we're going to see that this good news HAD to reach us so that we can turn it into something that can work well in our lives from here on out.

Four zodiac signs will come to know this day as the date that opens the doors. We might have already known this day would come. We weren't quite ready for it, even knowing it would be a 'good' day.

The Mars part of the equation gets up in our faces and says, "Hey, you! Pay attention!" So, we snap to. We pay attention, and that is how we come to know just how good it can be.

The four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on July 20, 2024.

1. Gemini

You need to know what you're about to find out. While it may take some adjustment on your part, Gemini, the blessing of Saturday comes to you as a reconnection between you and an old friend. However, it's not limited to 'friends,' as this reunion maybe with an old partner or even a family member.

Because you've got Mars in Gemini to contend with, you're looking at a situation that needs your attention. There's an urgency that comes with Mars transits. You'll see that you and this other party 'need' to talk with each other. By doing so, you unexpectedly open the gates to positive energy.

This means that the blessing you'll receive on July 20 is when you and this person come back into each other's lives to make each other happy and bring joy and laughter. Now, that really does sound like a blessing, doesn't it?

2. Virgo

You need to know this Saturday that you've got so much more than you think and that it's time to feel gratitude. July 20 brings you a Mars in Gemini transit. This will lead you to think deeply about your life 'as it is.' You've complained enough to be tired of hearing your voice, except the message you'll hear is the one that tells you that everything really is good, right here and right now.

This may not seem like much, but it's all about how you view it. Perspective is everything here. During the transit of Mars in Gemini, you'll feel as though the universe really wants you to be happy and that the only way to get there is to see things from a different angle. That angle is the one of acceptance and gratitude. The gift you'll receive today is the gift of contentment, as there is nothing to complain about. If you look around, all is well in your world, Virgo.

3. Scorpio

Because you stayed open 'just in case,' you were in the right place at the right time for some really good news to reach you. On July 20, you'll feel especially blessed as you recognize that the timing of this news is perfect: you need to hear what you're about to hear on Saturday.

What you'll consider to be the 'blessings' part is the idea that what takes place now will open the doors to an even greater experience for you later this week. Hey, it's the weekend, so nothing much will take place. What's happening is that during Mars in Gemini, the seed is planted, so there's much to look forward to.

If one thing leads to another, count yourself bound to a future of goodness and light as things look up for you, Scorpio. Blessings rain down on Saturday, and you will be available to all of them. This is a day of pure potential, and you know it.

4. Capricorn

During the transit of Mars in Gemini, we get to see that we are definitely a part of it all and that even if we, as in YOU, thought we were somehow being ignored, all that changes on a dime on July 20, 2024. The blessings that you will receive at this time are all about you recognizing your worth.

You play a very important role in someone else's life. If you thought that perhaps you weren't appreciated or even noticed by them, this day changes that perception. Because it's a Mars in Gemini transit, there's no mistaking the message here: you are loved, appreciated and honored.

So, this day helps you feel more secure in your role as a helper and a guide to someone you didn't think even knew you were alive. The day's blessings show you that while it doesn't come with a fanfare or a parade, you are valued in ways you'll only know after this day is over. You are worthy and valued, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.