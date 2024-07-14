2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Receive Powerful Abundance On July 15, 2024

With Mercury now in Leo until entering Virgo on July 25th, the universe is buzzing with bold aspects that promise significant shifts for all zodiac signs. The day starts by setting the stage for deep introspection and strategic communication.

As Mercury in courageous Leo forms a nuanced angle with Saturn in Pisces's enlightened, whimsical vibes, it's a perfect time to rethink how we express ourselves and connect with others. This aspect will imbue us with a blend of bold, expressive, and creative energy and the wisdom and know-how to navigate social dynamics, share our ideas, and refine our plans.

As the morning unfolds, the planetary alignments stir up a surge of energy that calls for adjustments in our lives. Scorpio's transformative and emotional depth, combined with the North Node's forward momentum in fiery Aries, is prompting us to reassess our path and align our actions with our evolving aspirations.

The Sun square Chiron will also peek out for a quick help today, which might have us in our feelings for a bit and bring up the pressing need for healing conversations and personal growth to take place. But don't stress!

With Mars conjunct Uranus in Taurus, you can expect a burst of determined, steadfast, and innovative energy to propel you towards unexpected breakthroughs. As the day winds down, the Moon's interactions with Neptune, the North Node, and Lilith add layers of intuition and depth to our experiences, helping us to feel whole, happy, and open to the abundant opportunities and changes that are about to come our way.

These energies set the stage for powerful abundance on July 15, 2024, and Aries and Capricorn are set to receive it the most.

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Aries, the morning kicks off perfectly with hot and cold energy. The alignment of Mercury and Saturn will embolden you with courage and wit (though we know you already possess plenty of both) to express your creative essence and ambitions with the fiery passion of a Leo. Yet, at the same time, it will also imbue you with Pisces's introspective intelligence and wisdom, guiding you to discern when to dial back your enthusiasm because not everyone may be ready to listen or join your conquest to rule the world.

With the Sun-Chiron square and the Moon-Jupiter quincunx later today, whether you're articulating your ideas at work or leaning on a family member's shoulder, this aspect suggests that talking things through and adjusting your approach might lead to an abundant breakthrough.

Later today, the Moon in Scorpio will form a quincunx with the North Node in your sign. This indicates a need to adjust how you nurture your inner world. You may be connecting to the hidden parts of yourself or embracing and sharing the parts of your identity that you've kept from friends and family. Have those needed heart-to-heart convos and set the ground rules to allow you to flourish in your true self, Aries.

As the ruler of the head in astrology, you are also incredibly strong-willed with an impeccable sense of self. You know exactly what you need to thrive and what’s the most conducive to your living environment. But be careful because you are also prone to impulsivity, hotheadedness, or even sometimes strong emotions that might manifest as headaches. That’s why, for you, today is a “me” day, and as the ruler of the first house, we know you’ll know how to manage that just fine.

The Mars-Uranus conjunction may encourage you to splurge a little in your self-care ventures today. It’s a great time to understand better what kind of love you yearn for, what inspires you or makes you tick — to adjust how you nurture your inner world and connect with yourself spiritually. If you take the time to reassess your daily spiritual and physical health practices, it will lead to an increase in your productivity and well-being and bring many abundant opportunities your way as a result.

Who knows, the Moon semi-square Lilith may even indicate that after this self-care day, you'll feel refreshed and ready to chase (or attract) the next step in your career with fire, fury, and determination — just like Sophia Amoruso in 'Girl Boss.'

So, Aries, get ready to tackle the day head-on and embrace the abundance that's coming your way!

2. Capricorn

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Capricorn — our determined, pragmatic sea goats. You're known for your incredible cunning and relentless determination in your ability to climb the mountain, not letting any obstacle get in your way as you reach the top toward your abundant empire. This Mercury in Leo quincunx Saturn in Pisces prompts you to reconsider your approach to how you communicate on the job and the impression you leave on others in the workplace.

It's also prompting you to pick back up an old venture you had to exit out of necessity to get other areas of your life in order. Engaging in this old-turned-new venture will deeply connect with you spiritually and help you live out your true life's purpose. Today, you may find yourself naturally refining your professional voice and addressing any lingering doubts about your ability to fulfill your potential with practical, disciplined strategies.

With the Moon in Scorpio, forming a quincunx with the North Node in Aries, who shares your planetary ruler (Mars) in ancient astrology, you'll feel renewed energy around your work-to-home day-to-day schedule. This planetary alignment will give you the vigor to set an appropriate amount of time aside for both your family and your dreams. You'll know exactly how to balance lending a helping hand with dinner and fixing home projects around the house, but also know when it's time to put your foot down, lock yourself in your lair, and work on building your empire.

Money-wise, this is also a great time to reassess how much money you want to pour from your day job into your capital ventures — which will soon prove to be very abundant, might I add. So, embrace the day, Capricorn, and let your natural sense of direction and ambition shine!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.