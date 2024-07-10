One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 11, 2024

We all have an intuitive side, and if you're feeling change is in the air, you're right. The Moon will leave the earthy energy of Virgo on Thursday, and Venus is making its way into Leo by mid-day.

We feel a boost of confidence when Venus is in a fire sign, and with the Moon in Libra, it's time to show off our beautiful side with colors. We draw attention to ourselves without even trying. Let's see what else the tarot card reveals for your zodiac sign on this busy day!

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You can want something to remain the same due to the comfort you feel in what’s familiar. But, today a challenge comes up where you need to adjust how you think about the rules. Even though you might not want to change, it’s essential for you to grow.

Learning to modify how you do things and what you choose to focus on each day will create a life that’s full of adventure, beauty and hope. You become a resilient person who embraces life on its terms.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Listen to your gut, Taurus. Every day is a chance to tune into your inner voice and follow your heart. When life becomes busy, it's easy to tune out what you need to hear.

Seek out ways to diminish distractions. Hold yourself accountable. When you start to align your life and choices with your inner compass, you'll be amazed at how everything else falls into place.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You don’t have to be a mom yourself to be a motherly figure, Gemini. You can hold the same impact or role by nurturing and helping others. While caring for others like you do can cause you to grow weary sometimes, your efforts are not in vain.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reverse

It's good to be careful. Whenever you are starting a new project or venturing down a different journey, taking time to get to know the terrain is essential. Your carefulness will help you to avoid careless mistakes.

You'll save time. Someone more experienced than you may try to push you to go faster. Don't let their need to rush cause you to do what you feel isn't best for you. Follow your path; ultimately, this is your life's story to write.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Good friendships refresh your soul and can be a source of energy and inspiration. This is a beautiful time to expand your horizons and pour the inspiration you get from your relationships into creative projects.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Today, you will work with a team that pushes you to be your highest self. People who see your potential know you can do a bit more. At first, you may fear that you'll disappoint others or that you're being unrealistic. Yet, as you accomplish new success markers in. your life, you'll see that it's so good to be asked to do more even when you don't think you need to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Today, you'll learn to work through problems with others and learn not to take things personally. Detachment is a skill you practice each time you feel tempted to take a problem on as if it were your own. You can't save everyone, and there are times like today when it's best to allow people to make mistakes so they learn and grow.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Making money from a hobby you enjoy. Set up a schedule that allows you to do and monetize something you love to do. At first, thinking about cashing out your skills could be a shift in your thinking; however, once you start to see that you can make an income that grows over time, you'll be more motivated to keep going.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Today, a key relationship may reveal a need to solve difficult communication problems. If you are going to understand a person better and have them become a close and trusted ally, you'll want to get to know their heart inherently. You'll want to ask hard questions and let them share free of judgment.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Today, you learn to do something that's hard to do, and that is to stand up for yourself. Setting boundaries with different people can be a task. You may struggle to tell certain people no, and there are those whom you simply feel too afraid to turn down when asked to do something.

This day, you grow in your ability to see that you don't have to people-please everyone. You can focus on yourself first.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You've been working hard to get to where you are now, and it's a good idea to ask for the money you feel you deserve. A raise is not totally out of the question, especially if you've been putting in the hours, have become more educated or are going above and beyond what's expected of you. Circle back with a boss or manager to get feedback. Feel things out.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reverse

Feeling demotivated or unable to connect with your best traits and skills. You know that you are meant for so much more. So, when you can only use a portion of your talents, it can feel frustrating for you. You want to grow and be all that you can be. You're ready to see yourself in a new light — winning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.