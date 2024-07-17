Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On July 18, 2024

July 18, 2024, promises healing energy, and for the three zodiac signs who pick up on this vibe, we'll walk out of this day feeling happy to be alive. This day's astrology brings us Moon trine Mercury, which is a messenger for good news and vibrations. We do something today that makes us proud we made the right choice.

Thursday's transit shows us that it's good to trust one's own heart and that the healing we seek is the healing we can give ourselves. We are the engine behind the love we fill ourselves up on, and because the Moon trine Mercury, we can see this very clearly. Mercury helps get the message across.

So, Moon trine Mercury brings healing energy and shifts something inside us to receive this kind of blessing. Sometimes, making a healthy, healing choice is hard, especially if we aren't clearheaded about what we're doing.

This Thursday, July 18, shows three zodiac signs that we are indeed heading in the right direction for healing energy.

1. Taurus

You've been telling yourself that you want to get back to your spiritual practices, whatever they are. You'll find that there's a good chance you are looking to get into meditation or some kind of practice that allows you perspective and peace. You crave the kind of soft energy that heals, and you aren't lazy about figuring out how to get this into your life.

Even if it means you have to put aside a certain time of the day to sit in peace, light a candle, and burn some incense, you'll find that during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, it's quite easy to see this kind of retreat, even within your bedroom. You're not looking for a temple. You'll take what you can get as you crave that healing energy.

July 18 shows you that meditating is like riding a bicycle. Remembering how to do it is easy, and you get to it well. Moon trine Mercury promotes concentrating on one's breath, and you find this easy enough to do. If you want to find healing energy, look within Taurus, as there's an ocean of it right there.

2. Sagittarius

The main reason that healing energy surrounds you on Thursday, July 18, is because you take the time to create the environment for such energy to flow. You are no longer interested in other people's endless drama and chaos. While you can be social when needed, you prefer your own company right now, which is very Sagittarius of you.

Because the cosmos presents you with Moon trine Mercury as your ruling transit of the day, you'll see that it's a good idea to turn within to focus on things like ... your breath, your chakra system, and your healing mechanisms. You are the goal of your journey, and only you know what that really means.

To heal is to be at peace. You aren't going to open up old emotional wounds, and you aren't going to live in the past. You have learned what is more important to you, Sagittarius. You'll find that during this day's transit of Moon trine Mercury, it's quite easy to walk away from drama and find your place among the 'inner stars.'

3. Pisces

Moon trine Mercury brings you into a headspace that feels healing and resolved. You can't let go of the healing energy that comes to you on July 18 because it feels so good. There's an authenticity that occurs, and you can't deny it. You may be in line for some serious deep healing, Pisces.

There's that turning point in a person's life when we know that we're on to something good and that it's pointless to suddenly do an about-face and act in the way we used to act. Thursday, July 18, brings this to light for you, as Mercury's power really wakes you up to the idea that you're the deciding factor as to whether or not you are happy.

This is a glorious day for you, Pisces, as you realize that you no longer have to carry around the weight of the past or the burden of self-doubt. The healing energy surrounding you is the energy you asked for, whether you put it into words or not. Your soul puts out a beacon, and the universe responds with soft, healing energy.

