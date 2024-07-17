The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On July 18, 2024

Wake up. It's time to open those ears and hear what the universe has to tell us. On July 18, the message is not only clear, but it's important and potentially life-changing. Astrology has it that we're the presence of Moon square Saturn, and that's nothing to scoff at. This is a major transit, and it packs a punch when it's delivering a message. Four zodiac signs will suddenly 'know' that something in their lives has changed, but what is it?

This one's for us to figure out on our own, though there are hints here and there. The four zodiac signs who will pick up on Moon square Saturn will know one thing for sure: there's no going back.

Something big and positive is about to take place, and we affirm it as we begin to participate in it. Thursday lets us feel excited about the future, as we KNOW something good is about to happen.

Four zodiac signs receive an important message from the universe beginning July 18, 2024.

1. Aries

Something has changed in your life recently. While, at first, it was hard to handle, you're just now starting to get into the flow of it all. You weren't expecting this change, and it shocked you and perhaps even threw you into a tailspin for a while. As Moon Square Saturn approaches on Thursday, July 18, you'll feel that this was 'meant to be.'

This is your message from the universe, Aries. It's telling you to accept the change and see it as good rather than as 'the thing you least wanted to happen.' It's not a bad thing at all. In fact, whatever's recently happened to you happened with a purpose, and that is to take you on a new journey in a different direction.

At first, you feared the idea of anything new, especially when it comes to 'direction.' Yet, now there's some perspective here, and you are starting to enjoy what you see. The moon square Saturn shows you that you aren't stuck and that you can reinvent yourself anew if you'd like to.

2. Taurus

What the universe is trying to tell you on Thursday, July 18, is that you should follow your heart and start getting into some of those adventures you keep on talking about. You like to think of yourself as a wild and crazy free spirit. While this is definitely true, you have not been living up to much of that in recent times.

Because you're working with the presence of Moon square Saturn, you get to see that you either do it or you don't, as that Saturn energy alerts you to the idea that you aren't doing much of anything, Taurus. This is how the universe helps you to get your mojo back.

You are a lover of life and a doer of things, and staying put in one position is just so NOT you that when you do find yourself in a state of stagnation, you want to bolt. That's what the universe is telling you to do on July 18: get up, get out, and get going, Taurus. You've got one life to live, so make it with the living. It's time.

3. Libra

If the universe has an important message for you on July 18, it has something to do with believing in yourself and not taking 'no' for an answer. You've got Moon square Saturn in the sky at this point, and what this means for you is that you might retreat into some old beliefs about yourself.

This implies that thoughts of doubt or a lack of confidence may come up for you, as Saturn's influence shows up in your life as a mirror that reflects your past. In the past, you lacked the confidence to stand up for yourself, and there are still elements of that kind of doubt lingering in your personality now.

That's why the universe is intervening with the idea of 'forget the past and move on.' You are much more than the sum of your past experiences, Libra. It will be on Thursday that you finally decide that you can no longer limit yourself. You are more than the past, and now it's time to get with that program and build on it.

4. Pisces

What Moon Square Saturn does to you on Thursday, July 18, 2024, is that it helps you see that the choices you have made are worthy of sticking with. You may not win any popularity contests, but that's just fine with you. You made choices with YOU in mind, not with 'them.'

Where you are today is where you should be, and you will find that the universe backs you. You receive a sign showing you you've been right all along. You have nothing to prove to anyone, and you are just fine 'as is.' This is what the universe wanted you to know: you are fine just the way you are.

So, carry on, Pisces. Continue with what you believe is the right thing for yourself, and don't let the naysayers get in the way. You are the only person living your life, and if you want to live it on your terms, then anyone around you who finds an issue will simply have to deal with it. You are your own person, and the universe backs that up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.