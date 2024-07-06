Get your horoscope insights for this Sunday! Something inside of you has been switched on. You might have many epiphany moments, where you finally find the solution to an existing challenge or a creative idea clicks. Your mind is on the go, and your pattern recognition of the order of the inner workings of your life right now is extremely sharp.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for July 7, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have a creative bug, and you might just put off some responsibilities so that you can work on these new ideas that come forward. This isn’t the hour to make them make sense, or to package them up and create a plan for them. Just see yourself as a vessel of inspiration, be open, don’t judge what comes through and by the end of the day, your notepad will be overflowing with ideas.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your emotional range is going to be quite active today. You may feel more emotionally expressive than usual, which can help you to unlock some repressed emotions you’ve been feeling. We’re all born artists, and we express our creativity in different ways, so create space for yourself to try executing a task or project in a different way, as this can help give you some room to express the wild and uncensored version of you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The conversations that you have today could spark some very fascinating thoughts that could open up a whole new world for you. So make sure that you initiate some conversations in your local coffee shop, and be a little more active on social media. This is a great time for you to present your thoughts to your community; this could either be at work or even on a blog.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is a good time to evaluate what psychic space you’ve been in to make some life choices. Our self-esteem heavily reflects the commitments and agreements that we’ve made, so if the choices you’ve made haven’t made you feel like you’re honoring yourself, this is a great cosmic opportunity to rectify and change them. How do you remind yourself of your worth when faced with important decisions?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your inner child wants to roam free, so take off your adult suit and give yourself the chance to just be silly and playful. When we feel playful, we feel lighter and we can face things as they are, without letting our minds create fictional myths. This isn’t a time for seeing limitations; you can open up your eyes and see expansion. A note for your journal: How can immersing yourself in playful or creative activities help you take yourself less seriously?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be mindful that you don’t have a Freudian slip ha! Your unconscious is wide open, and bouncing with creativity, inspiration, and visions, but most of all you can get closer to your own truths. When we feel we can be our authentic selves, we give ourselves permission to be honest about what we want and our experiences. So, if you feel like you’ve been people-pleasing and ignoring your own wishes, you might just rebel today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a wonderful day to gather with your friends and be in the heart of your community. You may crave a deeper sense of togetherness, and your inner child may want to feel comforted by being with people you feel safe with, where you can feel safe enough to be your truest self. Wearing a mask all the time is exhausting, so who brings out your inner child when the mask falls away effortlessly?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may desire to take up more authority in your career position as it can bring you more creative agency, to bring in new ideas and projects without being micromanaged or having to ask for permission. If there are any feelings of fear or unworthiness with taking up space as a leader, this is an essential time to heal those wounds.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Take up a new study, be curious, go out into the world and be fascinated with everything you see. There’s no room for boredom today, and you might feel like something has woken you up to remind you that ‘there’s more to life’ and ‘there’s always more to discover.’ So, if you’ve let your curiosity go to sleep, it’s time to give it something new to taste.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your inner world is rich with stories, revelations, and questions. Sit with yourself today and embrace your shadow self. The shadow self isn't just the things about ourselves we’re ashamed of, it also holds the keys to gifts we didn’t know we had. And the only way to discover new talents is to notice those peculiar creative impulses that are nudging you. Don’t ignore them, gold lies there.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You could have some important conversations today with someone you’re closely connected to. If there has been anything pressing on you to mention, today, you might feel pushed to just let it out. Sometimes, the more we overthink what we’re going to say, the more complicated we can make it. Let your truths be free, as you can cultivate a level of sacred transparency that can nurture the roots of your relationships.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is a time for adding more joy to your working environment, so if you’re feeling a little bored and uninspired, it's time to shake things up. If you looked at work as a form of play, how will this change your approach to your own daily tasks? When we take our roles too seriously, our creativity, devotion, and attention can easily dwindle.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.