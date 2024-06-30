5 Zodiac Signs With The Sweetest Horoscopes On July 1, 2024

Seize your destiny! That's the message and theme on Monday, July 1, 2024. After all, it's a brand new month with brand-new possibilities! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Taurus, Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. The rest of the zodiac signs should try to be mindful of their path and choices, too.

First of all, with the Sun in Cancer standing out as the primary astrological benefactor today, we are reminded that whatever we nurture will grow in our lives. If you nurture hatred, you will be steeped in toxicity. If you nurture love, you will be in a tiny heaven on Earth. If you nurture self-confidence, no one in the world will be able to stop you from achieving your dreams.

Sun opposite Ceres Retrograde in Capricorn adds another layer to this message by highlighting the story of Demeter and Persephone in Greek mythology. It's not enough to rely on yourself to protect those you love.

It's equally important to give them the tools to protect themselves and make good decisions when you are not around. Or they may find themselves thinking they are in love with their abductor, who additionally manipulated them into consuming “terms and conditions” pomegranate seeds to keep them trapped forever.

Finally, with Mercury in Cancer also here as a cosmic benefactor, we are urged to use our intellect to make our lives and the lives of those around us better through our areas of expertise. Small or big, everything is important in the web of life. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

1. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Cute and cuddly

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Good fortune will smile on you on Monday, Taurus. If you have an ongoing project or wish to start a new adventure or undertaking, now's the time to be confident and sail forth. You have the cosmic forces backing you up and a lot of good surprises waiting just around the corner for you.

Remember to make time for sweet moments and simple mindfulness, too. Whether you do that with your partner, in the company of your friends, or while hugging your fur baby, it will lighten your soul for the journey ahead.

2. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Poetry and names

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Aries, there's no one else like you. Remind yourself of this reality on Monday because even if there are overlaps and similarities, no one can ever truly be 100% like you. Once you tap into this space of uniqueness, your inner gifts and talents will emerge. That's your message for the day.

Also, those of you who believe that names have the power to give yourself a name that means something special and significant to you. Whether it's a name that brings you courage, joy, or love, bless yourself with a name. Then watch as the magic unfolds ...

3. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Secrets and sweet nothings

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Virgo, your friends will be your greatest gift on Monday. You won't be able to predict how they may show up for you and support you. So open your heart and allow this cosmic blessing to touch your life. It will surprise you in the best way possible!

Also, those of you who are in a relationship should try to do something special for your significant other on this day. That includes going on a date and spending quality time together. So what if it's a Monday?

4. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Beauty

Best time of the day: 8 am

Sagittarius, you have more choices at your fingertips than you realize! The cosmic forces are firmly supportive of you and your dreams. All you need to do is know what you want, and it will manifest!

If you feel called to, you are also encouraged to focus on yourself and your personal concept of beauty. After all, if beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, shouldn't you be the first person to love yourself? It's the key to confidence, self-esteem, and so much more.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Randomness of life

Best time of the day: 5 - 7 pm

Pisces, the energy on Monday has a heavy quality to it for you. With Saturn currently moving backward through your zodiac sign, this is not surprising. Yet you are on the best horoscopes list because this heaviness speaks of fate and destiny. As long as you observe the signs and synchronicities and act intuitively, you will be fine.

You are also encouraged to journal your feelings about life as the day progresses, starting on Monday. This will help you remember some of the more insightful and intriguing coincidences that later turn out to be major turning points.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.