3 Zodiac Signs That Attract Wealth Starting On July 16, 2024

We'd all like to know the trick to attracting wealth, and on July 16, 2024, it may seem a lot easier than we thought. So, does astrology have the answers? In a way, yes, but to understand how astrology works, we must have a dedicated mind; in other words, to attract wealth, we must become wealth.

We're getting a little "woo-woo," aren't we? Here's how it goes, and no, it's not "woo-woo" at all. It's about being the change we want to see in the world. Remember that famous quote from Gandhi? The same applies on July 16, and because we've got the helping hand of the Sun trine Moon, we can be the change.

Advertisement

If we can be the change, we can be the wealth. We can be the love. We can be the radiant good health because we aren't using a middleman to get us what we want. If we affirm the concept of wealth as our waking reality, then we can utilize the power of the Sun trine Moon to stir up the wealth in our lives.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs start to attract wealth starting on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

1. Leo

Color Pop, claudiodivizia, Svgcricuts | Canva Pro

Maybe it's because we're in the heart of Leo season, or maybe because you're just "feeling it." you can't shake the feeling that something amazing is heading your way, and yeah, it's got a lot to do with money and riches. You're at that place in your life where you feel you deserve a little materialistic pleasure, and why not? You've got the Sun trine Moon to grant you your wishes, so why not wish big?

This Tuesday is going to let you know that you are a magnet for positive energy and that you are also someone who can direct that energy any way you desire. Being that you've got a craving for some of the more luxurious treasures that exist, you feel that you're in line to receive some.

Advertisement

You attract wealth and not only that — you know what to do with it once you have it. This is no mere coincidence; you were born to flaunt your riches, and the nice part is that you are willing to share everything you have with people you love. So, let it rain money if that's what you require. Let it rain, rain, rain.

2. Libra

Color Pop, claudiodivizia, Svgcricuts | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You've always had a good way with money, Libra, and during this day's transit, Sun trine Moon, you'll find that July 16 adds to your bank account and lets you feel secure in what you have. You don't feel as though you lack much of anything; the wealth you tend to attract is broad-ranged; it's not exclusively financial.

You have a way of drawing in interesting people and loving vibes. This is all very much accentuated during Sun trine Moon, which generates even more good luck and points you toward success. Success is something you can handle, and the universe has noticed this.

This Tuesday has you feeling as though you really are royalty, in so much as you don't need anything you already have. Your plate is full, and you are stuffed to the gills with good vibes and secure feelings. Everything really is working out for you, after all, Libra.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Color Pop, claudiodivizia, Svgcricuts | Canva Pro

There's a very good reason why you attract wealth, Sagittarius, and that is solely because you've let people know that you are not cheap. That's right; if your presence is wanted, then it comes with a price, and this is, of course, restricted to professionalism. In love, you give it away with joy and abandon, but if career is what this day is about, then Cash is King, as they say.

You've come to understand that you are worth the price and that if someone who hires you doesn't grasp that idea, then you are all too at ease with the idea of walking away. You are the ultimate salesperson in this way, but the kicker is they always want what you're selling and you will get your price on July 16, 2024.

Advertisement

You attract wealth and abundance during the Sun trine Moon because the universe reflects your own feelings of self-worth back to you. You know you're the cream of the crop, so why settle for less than what you know you deserve? There is no reason, and for your sturdy belief in yourself, the universe rewards you tenfold for your ability to honor that worth.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.