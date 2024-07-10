The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On July 11, 2024

Wake up, it's Thursday, July 11, and the universe is on the line. Hey there? Are you up? Are you ready for the astrology of the day? Because it's for you, and if you are one of four zodiac signs, let's just say this message of the day is pretty personal, and you'll recognize it as soon as you hear it.

We've got a lot going on astrologically, and the stand-out transits of the day are all Venus-related. We're looking at an alignment with the Moon and Venus in Leo (of all signs, whoa!), and to drive the point home, we've got Venus trine Neptune. OK, so what 'point' are we talking about here, and what does this have to do with me and a personal message? Let's talk about love.

A very special message is here for these zodiac signs straight from the universe on July 11, 2024.

1. Taurus

R-Designs Criativos, acambium64 from Getty Images, Priscila Patricio | Canva Pro

Love and the love of love is what's on your mind this Thursday. There is someone in your life, and you can't get your mind off of them. This person also thinks of you nonstop, but for some reason, the two of you can't be together right now. While it drives you crazy, you must somehow get a handle on this emotionally.

What speaks to you on July 11 is the transit of Venus trine Neptune, which shows you that the universe is listening and that you're not alone in your thoughts. If there's a message implied here, it's the one that shows you that you need to find a place of peace within your mind so that you can retreat to it when times get rough for you.

You may not be able to be with the one you love, but there is still a reservoir of love within you that you can tap into. During Venus trine Neptune, it would be advised to meditate and turn within. If you can at least 'try' this, you may find that when you are 'missing your love,' there is a place where all of that emotion can take a break. Your message is to 'turn within' to find peace of mind.

2. Leo

R-Designs Criativos, acambium64 from Getty Images, Priscila Patricio | Canva Pro

July 11 may have you feeling particularly receptive to the universal messages that are coming your way. One such message will let you know that while you are a great lover of friends, family, and people in general, you may also demand too much in return, thinking it is only natural to want such things.

While that seems pretty fair, you may find that as long as you can love yourself, the balance will remain equal and easy. You've gotten yourself into this give-and-take thing when it comes to love, and once again, while that sounds about 'right,' it's not always the way others want it.

So, the message from the universe delivered to you on Thursday, July 11, is to give without expectation. To love without demanding love in return and live your life without needing approval or applause. You can be yourself, Leo, and you'll find that love seeks you out when you don't force it into being. This is a great lesson and one you will learn on July 11.

3. Libra

R-Designs Criativos, acambium64 from Getty Images, Priscila Patricio | Canva Pro

The Libra Moon is making it very easy for you to pick up on the special message that the universe wants you to hear on this date, July 11, 2024. You're already feeling receptive and easygoing. You aren't on the defensive, and you had a feeling that something like this would happen.

You are picking up on the universal vibe at this point because you've been asking for guidance, and, well, here it is, Libra. The universe is trying to tell you that you are just fine as you are and that the love you want in your life is already there. All that is needed is for you to realize it and accept it.

Being a Libra often comes with very 'un-balanced' moments, and you've been experiencing this kind of chaos in your world for a while now. During the Libra Moon, however, the universe shows you that this was just a temporary state and that it's not time to cross over into that place of peace and love where all things suddenly start to make a lot of sense for you.

4. Aquarius

R-Designs Criativos, acambium64 from Getty Images, Priscila Patricio | Canva Pro

To read the special message that the universe has in mind for you, Aquarius, you do one thing: Don't write the message yourself. OK, this means that when you are feeling needy or down, you tend to write yourself a happy story that is pure fiction so you feel better.

While this is a sweet idea, it blocks the force of nature, and rather than act as an affirmation of what you want, it prevents the real knowledge from coming your way, and that is what the universe is trying to tell you, July 11, 2024. Try to listen closely and stop writing the script.

Something is coming your way far better than you could imagine, so stop affirming the fantasy and let the beauty of your future reality step in and do its work. Venus trine Neptune tells you that you are highly imaginative, but the universe wants you to know that there's more to your life than fantasy and that your personal reality may be far better if you just let it happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.