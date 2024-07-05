The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On July 6, 2024

It's Saturday, July 6, and we are feeling open and receptive to the messages that are coming our way. Astrology tells us that our Moon is trine with Saturn and Neptune, aligned with Uranus and Mars, conjunct with Venus, and all the while in the constellation of Leo. It sounds like a party if you ask me. Guess who the guest of honor is? You have four zodiac signs. You got that right.

It's July of 2024, and we know something is in the air. We can't help but feel that we're supposed to be picking up on something, and when we get that sign, that message, that intuitive hit that lets us know that the specifics are here for a reason, we will listen and act. Who's on the receiving end of this, and which four signs will pick up on what's going on?

Taurus, Cancer, Libra and Aquarius are the four zodiac signs that have a specific message from the universe on July 6, 2024.

1. Taurus

The planet of Neptune is shining above your head millions of miles away, and it just so happens that this day's transit includes this planet and its influence on your life, Taurus. You'll feel as though you've been singled out for a message from the universe, and guess what? You have been.

July 6 lets you know, via signs and signals, words and actions, that you are supposed to be putting some of your amazing ideas into action. You know it's the summer, and that has you wanting to kick back and have fun. You are also industrious and creative; the universe is trying to tell you to MOVE IT.

Get out of your head and into the sunlight, where it's not only about having fun but also where you can have fun doing what you were meant to do. This is a great season for you to create and manifest, so trust that you can do it and do it, Taurus — no more dawdling. Do. It.

2. Cancer

July 6 brings you a specific message from the universe, and if you're reading this right now, then it is meant to be, and this, of course, refers to a decision you've been on the fence about. The Moon in Leo is trying to tell you to trust your gut on this one and get a move on, Cancer. You may feel trepidatious about making this move. The universe is telling you that if you don't start now, then it's never going to 'get going.'

This is your push. Saturday provides a space for you to do what you've wanted to do and are yet too scared to attempt for fear of failing. You won't fail because you are in control now, and the Leo Moon is here to rely upon for this kind of mental strength. Don't worry about the consequences.

The Leo Moon is here to show you that change is essential. If this means removing yourself from a situation you already know is unhealthy for you, then DO IT. This is your moment, Cancer; take advantage of the fearlessness that comes over you.

3. Libra

Saturday has big plans for you, Libra, and the interesting part is that you've been waiting for this kind of opportunity for a while now. That means it's up to you to stay open and listen closely to what the universe is so obviously placing into your hands. Go toward a lucrative opportunity, one that could change your life.

Now, it's up to you to see that what you're being handed will not stick around waiting for you to think about for too long. With the transit of the Moon conjunct Venus, you must follow your heart on this one, which means you must open your heart to see what's required from you.

The Venus aspect is here to show you that what you're about to get involved in is something you love and that it will satisfy your need for beauty and light, but it also requires your attentiveness and concentration. So, go with it, Libra. Trust that the universe is not here to bore you to death. Something vastly interesting is about to take place: be there for it.

4. Aquarius

Your specific message comes to you via the Moon trine Neptune, and what you'll pick up on is the idea that you've spent way too long dwelling on one particular thing or person and that while you don't necessarily have to give up on that person, you do need to think about other things.

You have crossed over into the realm of obsession, and it's now preventing you from living in the present. While this doesn't exactly seem terrible to you, you are starting to understand that time really is fleeting, and while you're able to keep up your obsession, it might be a good thing to at least 'try' to do something other than dwell on that one person, or thing.

Your message comes to you as a friend suggesting you do something other than what you are doing. At first, you might take offense to their nervy words. What they say will have you thinking, and when you start thinking, the gears start to pump, and before you know it, you're making something great out of your life. So, take that chance and trust that there's even more love out there, ready for you to experience, Aquarius.

