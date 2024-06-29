2 Zodiac Signs Experience Beautiful Abundance On June 30, 2024

On June 30, 2024, Venus and Saturn bring wonderful blessings to two zodiac signs, helping each to manifest abundance. To manifest what you wish, whether more money, a better career, or that amazing love, you must ensure you are working from a place of reality, not fantasy.

Fantasy can have you thinking that everything you want will land in your lap one day or that a relationship or job position is better than it actually is. When you embrace reality, you can manifest with the universe so that what you dream of can quickly materialize.

Advertisement

Venus is the planet of love, money, and real estate. In Cancer, it helps you understand what you need most in these areas of your life. As Venus in Cancer aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Sunday, June 30, an opportunity opens for you to see the truth about every facet of your life.

Advertisement

This new lens of truth can have you taking on more responsibility, clarity, and the ability to problem-solve. Truth is never something to fear but instead to be embraced because it’s the most important ingredient to manifest the life you have always dreamed of.

Here's how Venus and Saturn help these two zodiac signs experience abundance on June 30, 2024.

1. Aries

graphixmania | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Home, family, and love are all important themes to you, Aries, even if you often are found out and about enjoying life. These parts of yourself represent the roots, which allow you to feel greater security in your life. Begin security is essential because it opens up the gates for you to experience life, manifest abundance, and make all your dreams become a reality. On Sunday, as Venus in Cancer aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, you are being given a chance to tune into what you want for the roots of your life — and to embrace the transformation process to make it a reality.

Venus in Cancer is helping you understand the most important relationships in your life, as well as where it feels like home is for you — and, surprise ending, it may not be where you sleep each night. Just as Venus serves a much-needed wake-up call, Saturn retrograde in Pisces is churning up those long-lost dreams about what you’ve always wanted.

Together, they create an unstoppable force that allows you to manifest what you want by embracing the changes needed to make it happen. Whether selling or purchasing a home, moving in with a new romantic partner, or finally settling that divorce, peace and love are yours to be had, Aries.

RELATED 4 Zodiac Signs That'll Feel It Most When Saturn Goes Retrograde From June 29 To November 15, 2024

Advertisement

2. Gemini

graphixmania | Canva Pro

Just because it seems like you need to reflect on your recent choices, Gemini doesn't mean you are on the wrong path. These review periods are necessary to ensure that where you're headed is still where you want to be. If you haven't made the strides you've wanted to in your career and are embracing more of what feels like your soul purpose, then now is the time, as Venus in Cancer aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces this Sunday.

Retrograde Saturn in Pisces is helping you review the choices you've made in your career, not just whether you've received the recognition or money you want, but so you can understand how you emotionally feel about your professional life. You should feel as if what you're doing is making a difference and serving a higher purpose, whether you are in the non-profit sector or not.

Advertisement

It doesn't mean you need to save the world, but you should feel like you're doing more than simply collecting a check. By embracing this self and professional discovery process, Venus in Cancer reminds you that this is also where you will create wealth. So, if there is an idea or dream you haven't yet taken action on, this is your chance not just to make your wishes come true — but to understand what it means to live within your purpose — finally.

Kate Rose is a writer , spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.