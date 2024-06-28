5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On June 29, 2024 When Saturn Retrograde Begins

Those who do the groundwork will always benefit in the end — that's the message and theme of Saturday, June 29, 2024. This is mainly because we have a major astrological transit occurring on this day: Saturn will go Retrograde in Pisces. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. They are: Pisces, Aries, Leo, Cancer, and Taurus. The rest of the zodiac signs should try to be mindful of their Saturn placement (in their birth chart), too!

Speaking of Saturn, when Saturn Retrograde in Pisces begins on June 29, the collective will either face a creative block or realize that creative processes have a deep basis in our spirituality and that there's always a “method to the madness.” This reckoning will continue to unfold over the next few months until November 15, 2024, when Saturn goes direct again.

Aside from Saturn Retrograde, the main astrological benefactors are the Moon conjunct North Node in Aries. They work well with the energy of retrograde Saturn in helping us realize that “no pain, no gain” is not just a catchphrase but something real. What sacrifices will you make for a beautiful future for yourself and your loved ones?

What sacrifices are you willing to make for the sake of your community and perhaps even the world at large? Don't hold yourself back if you have talents that can change the trajectory of people's lives for the better, including yours.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 29, 2024.

1. Pisces

8385 from Pixabay | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Yourself

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Pisces, the energy on Saturday for you is sweet and dreamy, with a touch of creative intimacy for those who are in a committed relationship. Let your enthusiasm and humor be the hallmarks of the day. You'll be pleasantly surprised by the energy you receive in return. Hook-ups may not work as well with this cosmic current, so you'd benefit more from focusing on self-care and pampering yourself if you are not in a committed relationship.

If you feel called to, work with Sodalite to enhance your perception and bridge the gap between your creativity and rational mind.

2. Aries

8385 from Pixabay | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Technology

Best time of the day: 4 pm & 5 pm

Aries, the energy on Saturday urges you to keep your secrets close to your chest and not allow over-excitement to get the better of you. The more space you give yourself to incubate your ideas and allow them to become real, the easier the path ahead will be for you. You have the cosmic forces on your side!

You are also encouraged to make the most of the technology available to you to make your days easier. Whether this is a robot vacuum cleaner, a powerful mobile phone with all the latest upgrades, or kitchen tools that make chopping and slicing easier, trust your heart on what you need the most.

3. Leo

8385 from Pixabay | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Hosting a party

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Leo, luck and love will be on your side on Saturday. That's your cosmic blessing and also your challenge. Why challenge? Because you will incite the envy of certain people through it all. Remember that you have karma on your side, so don't self-sabotage or allow anyone to rain all over your parade.

If you feel called to, now's also a great time to throw a party and invite your loved ones. Whether it's a BYOB or no-expenses-spared kind of event is up to you. Let your heart guide you on this so you can share the joy with others and create a positive feedback loop for even more blessings through communal excitement and happiness!

4. Cancer

8385 from Pixabay | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your significant other

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Cancer, you are stronger than you look and more capable than you appear. Don't let the stereotypes hold you back. You have the cosmic forces backing you up and will succeed no matter who thinks you won't. You are encouraged to channel this energy where you need it the most on Saturday.

Also, if you are in a relationship, you will experience some extra surprises (good ones only!) through your significant other. They won't know it either until they act as a cosmic messenger and carrier of joy for you. Open your heart and embrace this!

5. Taurus

8385 from Pixabay | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Taurus, you have magic at your fingertips on Saturday. Don't let it dissipate without use! If you focus on the areas in which you need support and good fortune, your blessings will flow there. Those of you who meditate or practice mindfulness will find this easier to do. So, if you don't, now's a good time to add such a practice to your daily life so you can reap the benefits year on out.

Also, now's not the time to please others and forget about your own needs. Don't waste your blessings on those who wouldn't even spare a spoonful of food for you on a bad day. The more you practice setting boundaries, the easier it will be in the future.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.