The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On July 3, 2024

Wednesday, July 3, 2024, brings us the transit of Mercury opposite Pluto. As astrology tells us, this could be where we make some big mistakes IF we take things the wrong way. What could lead us to take things the wrong way lies in how we interpret something that we've learned or maybe something we overhear.

Four zodiac signs need to remain calm and not jump to conclusions. The universe is here to help and guide us, but we have to be open to the messages we receive. Mercury opposite Pluto shows us right off the bat that communications could go awry and that it is up to us to remain cool-headed and even-keeled. Got it, zodiac signs?

Advertisement

The universe has spoken to these four zodiac signs to deliver a very important message on July 3, 2024.

1. Aries

wc studio, NinaMalyna | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Because you are working with Mercury opposite Pluto, you need to pay attention to words and hold on before you speak. You could say something you regret today. You don't want that because, in all honesty, you really and truly do wish the best for all those involved, most especially yourself.

What this transit brings you is the allure of drama. While you know in your heart that you don't want to participate, you may feel tempted to just 'get a word in' there, which is exactly what Mercury opposite Pluto wants you to avoid. So avoid, if you can, Aries. Don't speak up this time ... wait it out.

When the universe delivers an important message to you on July 3, you'll understand it as 'patience' and 'discretion.' Not everything needs to be said aloud, and even if you feel adamant about getting your point across, you'll find that the universe's advice to withhold is what's going to work to your advantage in the near future.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

wc studio, NinaMalyna | Canva Pro

This Wednesday, may try your patience, Virgo. Then again, there's nothing new here, which is exactly why you have to open your mind to let in the message the universe is trying to relay to you. Which is to hold off, relax, and trust in the process. July 3 demands patience, and during Mercury opposite Pluto, even more so.

Your gripe will be with someone at work. You and this person have been at odds, or rather, you haven't always agreed on certain work-related things, and you feel that if you don't speak up, you'll get the rough end of the stick. Your best bet on Wednesday is to back off and let it be.

Advertisement

While this might not be your nature, you'll find that you'll end up the winner of this 'unspoken' argument, but the rewards won't pay off for a few more days. So, hang in there, keep to yourself, and don't worry about what this co-worker says or does. During Mercury opposite Pluto, you hear the voice of the universe speak, and it tells you that everything is going to be OK.

3. Capricorn

wc studio, NinaMalyna | Canva Pro

Advertisement

What you may notice on Wednesday, July 3, is that there is this one person in your life who always knows how to push your buttons. Whether they are your romantic partner or simply an acquaintance, it will be during Mercury opposite Pluto that you feel like telling them off.

The universe is sending you a message, Capricorn, and that message says: don't waste your precious time. You know it will go on, just as everything does, so why get yourself into a snit over things that you know won't last? This is the big lesson here and one worth taking to heart.

Life is too short to give in to petty arguments and challenges continuously. Live your life in peace, and know that the universe is totally backing you up on this. Don't sweat the small stuff, as they say, as it really is 'small stuff.' You've got a long life of love and happiness ahead of you, and that's what you should be thinking about.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

wc studio, NinaMalyna | Canva Pro

You will receive word from the universe on July 3, 2024, and the message will read as such: make a plan and do not hesitate. While others may interpret the transit of Mercury opposite Pluto as one that tells them to hold off, in your case, Aquarius, try to forge onwards.

Things are different for you than for others because others are told to hold off from saying something that may damage their future. You are being told that if you don't start acting now, you may not have much of a future to look forward to, so act now and start appreciating the beauty of life NOW.

Advertisement

What this is basically telling you is that you have wasted time, thinking that all of this is going to last forever and that you have all the time in the world to act; you don't, Aquarius. This transit, Mercury opposite Pluto, is here to get you moving and grooving, and all of it takes place outside of your mind. This is your cue to act. Enough daydreaming, the Director has just called 'action!'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.