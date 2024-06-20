One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 21, 2024

Full Moons are a celestial lamppost that marks a time of change, and we ought to embrace it. The Full Moon is the perfect time to set aside things that you no longer want or need in your life related to work, and turn your attention to matters related to home, your carnal comforts and what makes you feel loved. Our tarot card reading for Friday reveals a unique prediction for each zodiac sign that could indicate what theme may play out over the weekend while the Moon's energy remains strongest.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Worried about finances? Money problems can weigh heavily on your mind, but if you are diligent and consistent with a budget and financial plan, you can turn things around for the better. Even if the beginning of saving and paying off debt is difficult, each day will bring you closer to your goal: greater security. Don't ignore your power to create change. You can do it.





Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Have you let others dictate your time and schedule? The time to pull back and regain control of your life is now. You may need to create stronger boundaries around when and how you do things. Saying no to opportunities can trigger your fear of missing out, but living your life by design and not by chance or random adventures will feel good.





Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Take time for yourself this week. You have much time on your to-do list, but getting things done is not the same as self-care. A little rest and relaxation doing something that empties your mind and allows you to feel free is what you need. Spend time in nature. Go for a walk or visit a park. Turn off your cell phone and allow yourself a chance to breathe.





Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Dreams are vital to your life because they give you something to look forward to. A vision of your future can inspire you to get out of bed in the morning and work hard throughout the day. Your goals may feel impossible at times. You might wonder how you'll do what you say you'll accomplish. This tarot card reveals how essential it is just to do what you need to do. When you arrive at your final destination, you'll be glad you pushed through when you wanted to quit or felt too scared to press forward.





Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

External changes to your daily habits require inner confidence for you to make them last. Do you have someone in your life who demands you do things differently? You may comply with their wants for a short time, and it could work for you temporarily. Deep down, Leo, if it's not a decision you've made in your heart, you may self-sabotage later. Work on your heart to align it with your goal before trying to people-please or do something you don't believe in fully.





Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Part of being an intuitive being is knowing that there are multiple sides to a single story. It's your job to search them out and explore what is happening in the world around you. Today, it's important to ask questions. See where people stand before drawing a conclusion about body language or what is happening. When you are an information gatherer, you get solid facts that make it easier to judge what you need to do next, when and how.



Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Not getting what you want can be hard to digest. You may experience a sense of sadness or disappointment over a matter that did not go to plan. You may wonder what you could have done differently. You might ask if you are to blame. Sometimes, things are not meant to be because there's an unknown reason. Today, see how the universe protects you from unseen harm, and observe how your life's path moves in a direction that is new and uncharted territory for you in the best way.





Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Go a bit slower today. You may have rushed to finish something, but life had a different plan. A pace change can be refreshing. You have an opportunity to check your work and to give your best. Time is so precious, and since you don't get it back, cherish what you have now and allow yourself to enjoy the moment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

It's time to move forward and let this bittersweet chapter is ending. You've experienced some sad and difficult times this year, but they are coming to a close. The areas of impact are fewer. You may even forget the memory and not think about what you've been through much more as the week progresses. The healing journey you've completed should be celebrated. Honor your resilience and sweet, sweet victory.





Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Love can be work, even if you're in a healthy relationship. However, elevating your love life can be fun. Discover your partner's love language. Learn how to delight each other with simple surprises and create beautiful memories. Do things together that you've never done before. Create a couple's bucket list and start planning.





Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You just need a little spark to start a blazing fire, and today, imagination is the flame that ignores your creativity. Try one new thing this week that helps you discover your inner magic. You could come up with a fresh idea that you want to cultivate into a major project. Inspiration is easy to find and cultivate when you are driven by a desire that comes from your heart.





Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You deserve to be loved in a gentle way. So, why be around people or a lover who doesn't value you? You can tell when a person does not care for you in the way you need. It takes courage to stand up for yourself, but when you know it has to be done, you can do so, even if you are afraid.



Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.