One-Card Tarot Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs On June 17

Patience is a virtue, but it's not a practice that comes naturally to most of us. Collectively, Monday's tarot card, The Emperor, reveals how war-like traits are easier to tap into than kindness, gentleness and love. With the Sun nearing its exit point from Gemini to Cancer this Monday, the desire to be heard is strong, and the desire to be heard can lead to arguments. Let's see what the day may bring based on a single tarot card.

Here's what each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope reveals for June 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You can overcome every problem, even if your emotions remain raw. Today, you may need to work through some hard feelings and aim to do the work set before you. It's never easy to show up for life when you feel sad or unhappy. Still, try to remain active. It will make you feel better. It's hard to feel sad when you're making the world a better place.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

There are times in life when you have to pull back and do some thinking. Today's Hermit tarot card indicates a spiritual awakening is available to you, but to hear your inner voice clearly, you'll need to drown out the noise around you. Take a social media break — even for only an hour. Unplug. Spend time in nature; use airplane mode on your cell phone. This break will be good for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

A new beginning is about to unfold, and in your heart, you can feel a fresh start calling your name. You're entering a time of decision-making, and one of the first choices you have to make is when to take that first step in a different direction. With an optimistic mindset, focus on the future; it's waiting for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

There are times to stick to a goal, but some dreams are not meant to happen — at least not right now. Wrong timing and the right purpose can feel disappointing. You may even think your dream is not meant to be. This could be a false start to help you see how deeply you desire what you are working toward. Later, when the true door opens, you'll be so ready! Look forward to that time, and embrace this current lesson.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You already know that not all takers are users. Sometimes, life can be hard, and you may be in a good spot when someone you care for is down. Life grants you the chance to help a person in need. Even though it would be nice if they could repay, they can't. Giving without the need to receive anything back in return encourages your spirit of generosity, and sometimes, knowing you made a difference in the world is repayment enough.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You needed time to heal, and now that you've been alone to focus on inner work, it's time to return to the world again. It's comfortable to stay home, introverted and safe, but you are meant to meet people and have fun. This is your time to go out and mingle. Initially, you might feel shy, but you'll feel like a social butterfly in no time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Each person has their own version of a rags-to-riches story, and you may be coming through to the other side in an area of your life that's felt under-served. From love to riches, you will soon enter an era of having what you desire. Don't forget where you once were; it will keep you in a spirit of thankfulness and gratitude. Humbleness and happiness are a wonderful pair.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Life is going exactly as you hoped it would. You plotted and planned what you desired your world to look like, and now, look at you, taking baby steps to make your dreams come true. This will be difficult, but you'll dig your heels in and make things happen. There's no way you can fail if you remain persistent and continue to try.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

There are different ways to generate money. You want a stream of finances to help you survive this economy. Today is a good day to see what options are open to you. If you have a little learning curve, don't let that discourage you from pursuing your goal. Decide you'll commit to learning what you need to know. Get a mentor to help you, read books and make it happen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

When you love someone, you don't see their flaws like everyone else. You see all the things that you find intriguing and interesting to you. This can be a form of illusion or denial, especially if there is a red flag. You may not have spot it in the past, but if there is one waving at you, today you may view it for what it is.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Every decision is a type of cross road, and when you have to pick from two very good choices, it's not easy to decide. It would be much easier if you were not given a favorite option, but today, you can make a choice based on feelings and emotions. Use your logic, write down your needs list, and approach this situation logically.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You're a giver, and that's why you need someone to give time to you. Take care of yourself, Pisces. It can feel counterintuitive to be so focused on your own personal needs; however, if you're strong, you can help others to be stronger. When you feel fulfilled and happy, your radiant nature encourages others do so the same.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.