Love Horoscopes On June 17, 2024 Bring Emotional Clarity To Relationships

As June 17 love horocsopes show, after a rocky phase in matters of romance, Venus and Mercury shift into the loving and emotional sign of Cancer. While the energy of these planets in Gemini was necessary for shaking things up and exploring your options, it’s time to focus on what you actually want.

Cancer brings an energy of commitment, domesticity, and emotional reassurance, which is also precisely what you need now. If your relationship has survived this more recent challenging era, then prepare to feel that deep magic of reconnection. And if you are single, this may finally be your chance to meet someone you actually can see in your life forever.

Here's a love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, June 17, 2024:

Aries

To have the peace you want, you have to cultivate it. You must be willing to be the presence that you seek and also let yourself focus on what matters most. Embracing excitement and fun will never take the place of a consistent, loving relationship that always seems to feel like home no matter where you are. Peace returns, and with it, a change in your priorities as you realize you actually are in this connection for the long haul.

Taurus

It might be beneficial to be a little kinder with your words. You've been having many different conversations and tending to several matters in life, but it's time to embrace this energy shift. Focus more on what you feel rather than what you want. Talk to your partner as if they are one of the most important people in your life and see if you can heal what has occurred with love rather than just your opinions.

Gemini

You might finally be learning that the key to feeling fulfilled in your life really does all come down to who you share it with. As much as you’ve been focusing on your career and being your most amazing self, there is a newfound appreciation and gratitude for your partner and all they bring to your life, dear Gemini. Just make sure you express it, and remember this feeling as it can help save you from future arguments.

Cancer

Every once in a while, you do deserve to have it be all about you. This is part of you exercising greater control over your life, prioritizing your needs and letting yourself be loved in all the ways you extend to your partner. Embrace this time, revel in the deep self-love you feel for yourself and let this current phase of your relationship be all about you. By doing so, you’ll also be able to build the love and life you’ve always truly wanted.

Leo

You can't heal what you don't feel, Leo. As much as you might be better with actions, it doesn’t mean that you are immune from feelings. Allow yourself to feel. Whether it’s regarding what you want, how you’ve been hurt or even what you need to move through in order to approach love healthily — you need to feel it. By feeling it and letting yourself go deeper than you normally do, you’ll come to see that it doesn’t serve to ever keep anything inside.

Virgo

It’s time to open up your relationship with the world around you. As much as you want to create a bubble around your relationship, ensuring that you protect what is most sacred, now is your chance to infuse more fun into your connection. By taking your relationship out into the world and enjoying time with friends or coworkers, you will help escalate your connection to a new level and find a whole deeper love with your partner.

Libra

Maybe the love you’re thinking of right now has nothing to do with romance but in figuring out what you love to do. The great love of your life is something you want and absolutely deserve, but it’s also okay to focus on yourself right now. It doesn't serve you to only half invest your energy in romance if what you’re really craving is a life that is solely yours. Know when it’s time to date or explore a deeper commitment and when to be honest and own what you are trying to achieve.

Scorpio

Take time to release everything that you’ve been carrying around with you. Everything in the universe right now is directing you toward new horizons and opportunities. To take advantage of everything, though, you need to make sure you — and your heart — are in a place for newness. Let go of what is preventing you from creating and seizing new chances in love and feel confident that the one that got away was actually never meant to stay.

Sagittarius

Although your relationship might still be on tender ground, if you’ve made it through the most recent growing phase, let yourself trust that you might actually be where you are meant to be. Lean into your softer side, begin sharing your heart with your partner once again and don’t be afraid to be a bit more emotional than you normally are. After any big hurt, the biggest way to heal is to simply love and allow yourself to be loved.

Capricorn

It’s time for love and romance, Capricorn, so let yourself prioritize your relationship for once. Whether it’s planning quality time for an existing relationship or even letting yourself start exploring dating apps again, you are being guided to embrace love. Don’t hold back from speaking your heart or making your intentions known, as any love, new or existing, will need to see this part of you in order to truly let their own walls down. It’s okay to say that right now, love really is the most important thing to you.

Aquarius

In moments of transformation, sometimes what you really need is time to reconnect with yourself. This isn’t the same as running away or avoiding the problem, but knowing that the best way to heal your relationship is by giving yourself the care you need. Don’t be afraid to take a date night off and go out with friends instead, or even book that facial you’ve been considering. Taking time to feel your best will ensure that you make the best of your relationship, too.

Pisces

Slow and steady, Pisces! This is all you need to keep reminding yourself. Matters of love, especially greater commitment, will continue to unfold, but there is no reason to rush anything or feel like you are being rushed. Take the time you need and remember you are working on building a connection you genuinely want to have forever. This is the beginning of a brand new chapter in your romantic life, so just keep going slow enough that you can enjoy every moment.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.