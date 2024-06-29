4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On June 30, 2024

Blessings come down from the universe on June 30, 2024, and four zodiac signs will receive them. These little bits of joy and wonder are definitely made for them. It's Sunday, and our astrology tells us that good things DO happen during the Taurus Moon and that we can count on this kind of experience to show us that we haven't been forgotten by the universe.

Four zodiac signs have worked very hard to be in the right place at the right time for such blessings to occur. While we might as well call these things 'the result of hard work' or 'miracles from on high,' the reality of the matter is that in the long run, it all feels the same, which is fantastic. The Taurus Moon delivers, and we will know it as love, romance, good fortune, and even the chance of a financial boost. Oh, la la!

A blessing is coming from the universe itself to four zodiac signs on June 30, 2024.

1. Taurus

Milatoo | Canva Pro

This Sunday isn't going to be your average, everyday Sunday, Taurus, and so much of the reason for its extraordinary tone is due to the fact that you are working with the Taurus Moon. It's doing all it can to show you that you are blessed and protected. Interestingly enough, the concept of 'being protected' really rings true for you, as you will find examples of this during the day.

It's the last day of June, and you want to tidy things up. You may be feeling lazy, but that doesn't mean you're not willing to complete a few necessary tasks so that you can prepare for the new month to come. What happens, in your case, during the Taurus Moon is that by taking care of what needs attention, you make way for the new, and this is how you experience a day full of blessings.

The universe is going to show you something you need to know, and this is that you are fully capable of protecting yourself —your body as well as your mind. This day shows you that you are not only capable but 'strong as bull' when it comes to following the changes that take place. You are ready to enter July now, and you feel blessed.

2. Gemini

Milatoo | Canva Pro

Here's a day that promises you more and more of the greatness that you've just begun to believe in again. What that means, Gemini, is that you've been offered a chance to get back into something you love. In doing so, you start to create more and more of it, which leads to happiness and contentment.

It may feel as if it's all coming out of nowhere, too, but there's a method to the madness here. What you're really experiencing on June 30 are the blessings of the universe in some very specific 'Gemini' ways. You like being active. You aren't someone who wants to sit around doing nothing. The universe 'hears' this desire and magnifies it for you during the Taurus Moon.

What you get out of this is the sense that you are somehow not alone in all of this madness and that there's order in the chaos you've experienced. This feels like a direct blessing to you; it's as if there really is a light at the end of the tunnel. Yes, you'd be correct in thinking this way. Stay positive and know that the Taurus Moon is on your side, providing blessings and strength.

3. Virgo

Milatoo | Canva Pro

Just as you thought June might be a total bust, in comes the Taurus Moon with blessings that make you think twice about what you thought was your 'misfortune.' So, such luck, Virgo, or should we say 'no such bad luck,' as this Sunday shows you that good things definitely do happen for those who wait.

You've waited an entire month now for something very specific to take place, and just as soon as you figured it was time to let it go or give up on it, BANG! In walks your answer, your solution, your blessed way of looking at things, and wow, Virgo, does this change everything for you? Let's just say that July is going to be one heckuva month for you in all the right ways.

This Sunday has you feeling good, but more than that, hopeful. You believe in yourself again, and you feel that if you can feel this good about yourself, then a miracle is definitely taking place out there in the universe. The stars and planets have aligned in such a way that you can't help but feel like the star of the show. Nice going!

4. Sagittarius

Milatoo | Canva Pro

You've come to see that the hard times are what you make of them, Sagittarius, and that you needn't spend too much time dwelling on those things that you cannot control. This Sunday, June 30, brings you the Taurus Moon, and that's always a time for rejoicing, as this transit lets you come full circle, which essentially brings you back to your true nature as an optimistic, happy person.

During the Taurus Moon, you 'remember' who you are. You feel as though the universe is speaking directly to you, as you can't shake the feeling that something good is about to happen. July looks promising, and you are completely open to whatever comes your way. You feel strong and willful, and your mind is sharp.

What you know now is that if you are fortunate enough to pick up on the blessings the universe has given you, then you are going to take advantage of this superior feeling and run with it. Life suddenly seems very enchanting, and you will not waste a single molecule of what you believe is the universal blessing bestowed upon you. Sweet!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.