4 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On June 29, 2024

When Venus aligns with Mars on Saturday, June 29, we will see how certain romantic relationships regain their balance and learn to forgive each other. Astrology shows us that this transit is about the balance of love and how precarious it can be sometimes. Still, that's life in the world of people. We have our ups and our downs, and our love affairs certainly do get the brunt of such turmoil.

What this Venus/Mars transit brings us is the knowledge that we can get through anything. For four zodiac signs, this is exactly what we've been in need of to show ourselves that we are not only with the right person but that we are strongest when we flow with those so-called ups and downs. All couples have 'their moments'. What we'll see taking place on Saturday is the resolution of an argument that ends up feeling much more like a blessing.

These four zodiac signs will see good fortune on June 29, 2024.

1. Taurus

Konoplia Photos | Canva Pro

When your ruling planet of Venus meets us with Mars in a positive aspect, all you can get out of this day, June 29, is good, Taurus. Not a bad deal at all, and you'll be going with that one all day as you feel that you are ripe and ready for all good things to come your way. You'd think that this would be a natural way of thinking for everyone, yet we falter and pause so much of the time.

However, not you, my friend! You are planning on making the best of this Saturday because you feel like you deserve all good things. One thing about you is that you don't hesitate when it comes to seizing an opportunity for fun, joy, love, or exhilaration. You are happy to be happy, and while that might sound obvious, you've worked hard to become free enough to accept such a thing as 'good fortune.'

So, when you find yourself on the receiving end of some quality good luck, you'll be there with open hands and an open heart. You've got this Venus sextile Mars power trip going on, and it suits you well. Expect to be loved and know that whatever you do, it's OK to have fun doing it. You deserve it, Taurus!

2. Cancer

Konoplia Photos | Canva Pro

Looks like someone's about to receive some stellar good fortune on Saturday, and that would definitely be you, Cancer. So, Saturday is going to work out far better than you imagined. While you can back it up with the knowledge that you 'wanted' this day to go well, what you didn't know was that Venus and Mars are here to guide you right into the best of it.

Nice to know that the universe has your back, as you certainly could use a helping hand. You've dedicated so much of your time to helping others and doing a great job with whatever it is that you do that you sometimes forget to take time out for yourself. Well, Saturday takes that burden off of you and hands you a good time, free of charge.

This good fortune seems to generate more and more good fortune as if you've created some kind of snowball effect; the better it gets, the better it gets. You won't want to stop once you find that this really is happening and that this isn't going to end with some surprise crash-down. You're really on a roll, Cancer, and your luck is about to pour in.

3. Leo

Konoplia Photos | Canva Pro

When Venus and Mars come together in alignment on June 29, you, Leo, are in for the time of your life. It's a good thing it falls on a Saturday, as you'll need the day off to really get into all that's coming your way. That's not to say this day is going to be overly active. The luck will be, and the good fortune will be pretty obvious.

When luck comes to town, you are always grateful, as you know this world offers hit-and-miss opportunities. While you've seen your fair share of 'downtimes,' you're just about ready to flip that on its side so that you can experience the positive and uplifting times that you feel are coming your way.

This day brings you love in abundance, Leo, and this is not a thing you will say 'no' to. You and your romantic partner get to do something you've both not done in a long, long while, thanks to the Venus/Mars transit: hang out on your own, feel good about life, and cherish the fact that you have each other. Now that sounds like a beautiful day, Leo!

4. Libra

Konoplia Photos | Canva Pro

Good fortune smiles down on you, Libra, and by the looks of it, it's here to stay ... at least for a while. You are happy to greet it, and it looks like romantic love for you on Saturday, June 29, 2024. That's fine by you, as you happen to be in love with someone. If you aren't at the place where you can call it a 'relationship' yet, then hang tight, as this may be 'day one.'

During this particular Venus/Mars transit, you'll feel the power of love running through your veins. It will enable confidence in you in ways you didn't think you had before. You are good at communicating your feelings, and you may find that this Saturday has you gushing out the most romantic words. You devil, you!

Fear takes a backseat on June 29, as Venus and Mars want nothing to do with it. The way it all affects you, Libra, is in so much as you feel it's 'now or never,' and this will open the doors to some great conversation between you and the one you love. What happens on June 29 doesn't stay here; this is just the beginning of your good fortune.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.